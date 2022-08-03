Commonwealth Games 2022: Nooh Dastagir dedicats gold medal to his father

Nooh Dastagir Butt made Pakistan poud in the 109kg weightlifting competition at the CWG 2022

Pakistani weightlifter Nooh Dastagir Butt, who won the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022, dedicated his accomplishment to his father.

Butt, who won the first gold medal for Pakistan at the CWG 2022, praised his family and friends for their unwavering support.

“This wasn’t possible without the support and prayers of my friends and family members,” Butt told reporters after record victory. “I dedicate this gold medal to my father, who worked for 12 years and helped me reach this stage,” the Gujranwala weightlifter said.

Butt reflected on his experience and stated that he completely appreciates the value of a gold medal. “It took me sheer of hard work and dedication to win this gold. Winning a medal for your country is always a proud moment, and gold is something special,” highlighted Butt, the 2018 CWG bronze medalist.

Butt achieved a new CWG record by snatching 173kg in the 109+kg category, establishing a new CWG record. In clean and jerk, Butt set a new record by lifting 232 kg. Butt’s total lift of 405 kilogrammes was also a CWG record.

Prior to this, Pakistan has only won a gold medal in weightlifting at the CWG. In 2006, Shujauddin Malik won the gold medal at 85 kg.

