Commonwealth Games: Inayat Ullah wins bronze for Pakistan.

Inayat Ullah of Pakistan defeated his Scottish opponent on Friday in the Men’s Free Style 65 kg wrestling competition of the Commonwealth Games 2022, earning Pakistan a bronze medal.

Ross Connelly of Scotland and Inayat of Pakistan competed for the bronze medal, with Inayat prevailing on the basis of technical superiority after three minutes and 59 seconds.

Inayat earlier put up a valiant effort to defeat Nigeria’s Amas Daniel by a score of 4-0 to advance to the semifinals of the Men’s Freestyle 65kg wrestling competition. To earn a spot in the gold medal competition, he needed to defeat his Canadian rival Lachlan McNeil.

Inam Butt and Zaman Khan, who compete in the men’s freestyle 86kg and 125kg events, respectively, have also qualified for the final.

