Cristiano Ronaldo to Dortmund: German club speaks

The Cristiano Ronaldo move gossip factory keeps on.

Producing title getting news ordinarily, with the Portuguese.

Whiz connected with each conceivable club under the sun.

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo, with him getting frantic to leave Manchester United after their terrible beginning to the season.

A move away hasn’t emerged at this point.

Ronaldo’s homecoming hasn’t been the one that he would have expected when he marked the spotted line in the late spring of 2021, with Manchester United completing sixth in the Premier League last season.

🚨 ❌ | Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke has just 𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐝 reports that they could sign Cristiano Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/ha95e9pq2m — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 19, 2022

Advertisement

Things haven’t worked on this season in spite of a couple of signings by supervisor Erik ten Hag with United grieving at the base finish of the table subsequent to losing to Brighton and Brentford.

Ronaldo’s craving to get back to Champions League football was managed one more blow on Friday when Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke demanded that the German club are not in converses with sign Ronaldo, reports.

The Dortmund CEO said: “I love him as a player, it’s certainly a charming idea. To see Cristiano Ronaldo play at Signal Iduna Park but there is no contact at all between the parties involved. So from now on, you should stop talking about it.”

Joined administrator ten Hag who was at first unyielding that United won’t sell Ronaldo, is presently open to selling the amazing footballer in the exchange window, as per the Times. With more than multi week of the mid year window left, it is not yet clear on the off chance that the move eventuates.

Advertisement Also Read Rohit Sharma says “Just another match” amid Asia cup India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup is not far off. The... Advertisement