Daniil Medvedev handed draw for U.S. Open title defence

Daniil Medvedev will open his U.S. Open title defence against.

American Stefan Kozlov, as the Russian faces significant.

Obstacles on the way to a subsequent Grand Slam title.

Daniil Medvedev, while won’t look excessively far ahead, fans surely will at the possibility of an enchanting fourth-round.

Confrontation between the Russian and Wimbledon finalist Kyrgios who beat the world number one out of three sets in Montreal this month.

The base portion of the draw likewise hurls an expected mouth-watering all-Spanish conflict between second seed Rafa Nadal, offering for a fifth U.S. Open crown, and youngster Carlos Alcaraz, who last year turned into the most youthful man to arrive at the quarter-finals at Flushing Meadows.

Nadal, who could leave New York with the world number one positioning on the off chance that he can lift a 23rd Grand Slam prize, will meet Australian Rinky Hijikata in the primary round while third seed Alcaraz takes on Argentine Sebastian Baez.

Additionally holding him up are seventh seed Cameron Norrie, the highest level Briton who faces an initial conflict against France’s Benoit Paire, and ninth seed Andrey Rublev.

Greek fourth seed and Monte Carlo champ Stefanos Tsitsipas has never moved beyond the third round at Flushing Meadows however may run into last year’s Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini in the fourth round in the event that he can track down his structure on the acclaimed blue courts.

French Open finalist Casper Ruud could arrive on some unacceptable side of the home group in his quarter, with top American and Indian Wells champ Taylor Fritz a possible fourth-round rival.

