Deandra Dottin: West Indies All-Rounder Retires

West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin on Monday reported.

Retirement from worldwide cricket with prompt impact.

After Barbados’ nine-wicket misfortune against Australia in the CWG 2022.

Deandra Dottin posted an extensive proclamation on Twitter, reporting her retirement from international cricket.

Taking to Twitter, Dottin stated: “Kindly acknowledge this letter as my proper retirement from the senior ladies’ West Indies group powerful first August 2022. This declaration has accompanied a lot of thought as cricket has forever been an enthusiasm of mine.

Thanks to all for the love and support with in my past 14 years of playing cricket for West Indies! I look forward to be playing domestic cricket around the world pic.twitter.com/Vmw6AqpYQJ — Deandra Dottin (@Dottin_5) July 31, 2022

Notwithstanding, when the fire wears out, one needs to carve out opportunity to reevaluate their responsibility. There have been numerous deterrents during my cricket vocation that I have needed to survive, in any case, the ongoing environment and group climate has been non-conductive to my capacity to flourish and reignite my enthusiasm.”

“With much trouble however without lament, I understand I am presently not ready to stick to group culture and group climate as it has subverted my capacity to perform magnificently,” she added.

The 31-year-old has played 146 ODIs and 126 T20Is for West Indies. She had spread the word about her presentation in 2008 and she is as one of the most disastrous players to at any point play the game.

She scored 3,727 runs and 2,697 runs in ODIs and T20Is and with the ball, she went to take 72 (ODIs) and 62 (T20Is) wickets.

“I’m keen to the potential open doors stood to me and I have ruminated on my choice throughout some undefined time frame. Playing for the West Indies and addressing the area has been an honor. During my 14 years of playing, I have prepared at my best and developed as a player genuinely, intellectually and inwardly,” read her explanation.

“The mix of this development has helped me in pondering what means quite a bit to me. With much bitterness yet without lament, I understand I am at this point not ready to stick to group culture and group climate as it has sabotaged my capacity to perform superbly,” she added.

