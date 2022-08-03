Diogo Jota has signed long-term deal with Liverpool FC

The Portugal worldwide put pen to paper on the arrangement.

AXA Training Center on Tuesday to additionally broaden a spell.

Started when showed up from Wolverhampton Wanderers in September 2020.

Diogo Jota adjusted consistently into Jürgen Klopp’s crew and scored on his most memorable Premier League appearance for the Reds.

Against Arsenal at Anfield.

He proceeded to net twelve additional objectives during his presentation season, including an important full go-around away at Atalanta BC in the Champions League.

The forward bettered that count in 2021-22, striking multiple times in all contests to assist Liverpool with lifting the Carabao Cup and Emirates FA Cup, as well as wrap sprinters up in the Premier League and Champions League.

“All things considered, [I’m] truly glad, I need to say,” he told Liverpoolfc.com subsequent to marking his new agreement.

“Clearly since I showed up quite a while back I secured myself as a significant player in this group – that is the very thing that I needed all along.

“Presently, marking another drawn out bargain, it’s clearly according to the club’s viewpoint verification of the confidence in myself as a player. For my purposes, clearly it’s great to lay out I’ll be hanging around for some time.

“In this way, the start of another season, we should make it happen.”

