Dushmantha Chameera ruled out of Asia Cup 2022

Sri Lanka have confronted a major blow.

Pacer Dushmantha Chameera has been ruled out.

Asia Cup 2022 in the United Arab Emirates on 26th August.

Dushmantha Chameera, who was chosen for the 20-man Asia Cup crew, won’t contend in that frame of mind because of a physical issue.

He endured during training (toward his left leg).

Since Chameera will not have the option to partake in the visit because of the injury, the Cricket Selectors added Nuwan Thushara to the 20-man group.

Prior, has Sri Lanka declared areas of strength for a for the impending Asia Cup.

The official twitter account for Sri Lanka cricket confirmed with this tweet:

🚨 Asia Cup: Sri Lanka Team Updates@dushmantha05, who was named in the 20-member #AsiaCup2022 squad, will not take part in the Asia Cup, as he has sustained an injury (on his left leg) during practices.

SLC Selectors brought in Nuwan Thushara into the 20-man squad.

#SLC #lka pic.twitter.com/cQuAjAmwZg — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) August 22, 2022

Dasun Shanaka, the group’s customary skipper, will act as the group’s chief, with Charith Asalanka filling in as his representative.

Sri Lanka are set in Group A, alongside Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Dinesh Chandimal.

