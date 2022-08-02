Advertisement
  Emma McKeon records most number of medals in Commonwealth Games
Emma McKeon records most number of medals in Commonwealth Games

Articles
Emma McKeon

  • McKeon wins 19 medals in CWG history.
  • She has 13 golds to her name.
  • Brodie wins 200m backstroke gold.
Emma McKeon beat Chad le Clos’ record for most Commonwealth Games medals.

McKeon earned bronze in the women’s 100m freestyle to tie Le Clos, Michael Gault, and Phil Adams with 18 medals.

She then won gold in the mixed 4x100m medley relay, earning her a seventh medal and sixth gold.

Le Clos, who won 200m butterfly silver on Sunday, placed fourth in the men’s 100m butterfly final after McKeon.

Joshua Liendo Edwards of Canada won the gold, James Guy of England won the silver, and Matthew Temple of Australia won the bronze.

McKeon and Le Clos participated in the medley relay at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre. Le Clos tried to match McKeon in making history, but his South Africa squad was edged out by Canada and England.

The 28-year-old Emma McKeon broke Le Clos’ previous record with her collection of medals from these Games, which she started with six at Glasgow 2014. She currently has five golds, a silver, and a bronze.

In the 100m freestyle, she finished third in an Australian medal clean sweep, with Shayna Jack taking silver and Mollie O’Callaghan winning gold.

Brodie Paul Williams of England won gold in the men’s 200-meter backstroke, adding to the silver he had won earlier in the day in the 100-meter event.

Emma McKeon

Credits: Birmingham 2022

The 23-year-old and teammate Luke Greenbank got out to a quick start, but they managed to hang on and win the gold ahead of Australia’s Bradley Woodward and South Africa’s Pieter Coetze.

“It’s amazing. It’s the first time my family have watched me race since Covid-19, so it’s a big moment for me and a big moment for my family,” Williams said.

“It’s just given me a lot of confidence, really. I know I can perform on this stage now, and I’ll take that with me [to Paris 2024].”

Lara van Niekerk won the 100m breaststroke, upsetting defending champion Tatjana Schoenmaker.

Elizabeth Dekkers, a 17-year-old Australian, took first place in the women’s 200m butterfly.

Laura Stephens of England was defeated by Dekkers by 0.64 seconds, and Australia’s Brianna Throssell won bronze.

Jasmine Greenwood of Australia won the gold medal in the women’s 100-meter butterfly S10.

At the Tokyo Olympics, Greenwood defeated Canada’s Aurelie Rivard to win silver; Keira Stephens took home bronze.

Col Pearse defeated teammate Alex Anthony Saffy to take home the gold in the men’s 100m butterfly S10.

James Hollis of England won the bronze medal.

