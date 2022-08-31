She lost in straight sets against Alize Cornet.

Emma Raducanu was eager to focus on the positives.

She had a very different story to tell.

Advertisement

After losing in straight sets against Alize Cornet in the opening round of the US Open, Emma Raducanu was eager to focus on the positives.

A year after her incredible breakthrough success, the British teen who came at Flushing Meadows with the world’s attention firmly placed on her had a very different story to tell.

The 19-year-old faced Cornet in the first round, the toughest opponent imaginable, and the shrewd Frenchwoman utilized all of her expertise to find a way to win 6-3, 6-3.

As a result, Raducanu, whose emotional practice session on Friday was marred by blisters, will slip to position 80 in the world rankings, which she claims would provide some solace.

She said: ‘Obviously it’s really disappointing, I’m really sad to leave here. I think this is my favorite competition.

But because it’s a fresh start, in a way I’m also happy. I’ll regress in the rankings. I will ascend my way back. The target will be somewhat off my back.

Advertisement

“I’ve been working incredibly hard, especially over the past six weeks.” We’ll see what happens once I can string together more of those weeks in a consistent manner. In retrospect, I actually did not have an awful year for a 19-year-old. If you had told me a year ago that I’d be in the top 100, I’d have taken it.

Raducanu was forced to play on Louis Armstrong Court because Naomi Osaka was assigned the primetime evening spot on the Arthur Ashe court, and the windy conditions significantly hampered her serve.

Last year, Raducanu was buoyed by a string of successful performances prior to moving to New York and was able to move around freely. However, this season has been challenging due to nagging ailments and the rarity of victories. Her game lacked the assurance it had possessed a year earlier.

Also Read Emma Raducanu back swinging in front of U.S. Open safeguard Emma Raducanu will head into her U.S. Open title defence. Swinging uninhibitedly...