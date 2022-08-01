England recover from 3-0 deficit to 4-4 draw against India

England draws hockey match against India at the Commonwealth Games 2022

England overcame deficits of 3-0 and 4-1 to tie India 4-4 in Pool B of the 2022 hockey tournament in Birmingham.

Both teams maintain their undefeated records, with England leading the group by three points over India, who have an extra game to play.

Lalit Kumar Upadhyay scored from a penalty corner in the second minute to give India the lead.

Following a swift counterattack, Singh Mandeep swiveled and fired past Oliver Payne to double India’s lead with 13 minutes remaining in the match.

India resumed their possession dominance at the start of the second quarter but was given a setback after 19 minutes when Kumar Varun was shown a yellow card.

Advertisement

However, it had no effect because they arrived three and a half minutes later.

Again, it was Mandeep’s superior spin and shot that surpassed Payne’s abilities.

David Condon nearly missed the target for England, who entered the second half needing to improve after being ruthlessly punished by India.

Liam Ansell’s effort was deflected in by an Indian defender with 18 minutes remaining after Condon promptly took a free kick, and after a video review, the goal was allowed to stand.

Varun was issued a second yellow card, but India appeared to have put the game away when Singh Harmanpreet scored from a penalty corner early in the fourth quarter to regain their three-goal lead.

Nick Bandurak soon responded for England, giving them 13 minutes to salvage something from the game.

Advertisement

Three minutes later, the score was tied. Phillip Roper reversed direction from the goal line and then flicked the ball past Singh Jarmanpreet in the Indian goal.

Singh Gurjant was subsequently issued a third yellow card for India, as the audience had turned against India and was roused to its feet as England miraculously equalized the score in the 53rd minute.

Bandurak scored his second goal of the match when he converted a Sam Ward pass from the edge of the penalty area for the equalizer, and the teams split the points.

Also Read Team England wins Men’s Triples gold as they defeated Australia in Lawn Bowls England defeated Australia in the Lawn Bowls finals. Chestney won silver for...