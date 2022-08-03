Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • England wins men’s basketball 3×3 thanks to Myles Hesson’s two-point shot
England wins men’s basketball 3×3 thanks to Myles Hesson’s two-point shot

England wins men’s basketball 3×3 thanks to Myles Hesson’s two-point shot

Articles
Advertisement
England wins men’s basketball 3×3 thanks to Myles Hesson’s two-point shot

Credits: Birmingham 2022

Advertisement

Myles Hesson’s two-point shot in overtime won England the men’s 33 Commonwealth gold.

Hesson came through in the clutch to deliver England a 17-16 win against their more illustrious opponents.

“It’s incredible,” Hesson said. “I’m trying to figure out the words. In my wildest dreams, making the winning shot in Birmingham for Commonwealth gold, it’s a joke.

“I’ve played basketball in every corner of Birmingham. This (Smithfield) is where I catch the bus to get into town, to get out of town. I would go to the markets with my grandparents. I’m from Birmingham, I am Birmingham.”

It was a fiercely physical contest in the final. The teams traded fouls and baskets, with Australia maintaining a little edge in both.

Advertisement

Smithfield’s wind contributed to errant free-throw shooting. Hesson missed many attempts, including one with five seconds left.

Even when Jesse Wagstaff gave Australia the lead in overtime, he maintained his faith.

“I didn’t want to script it like that,” Hesson added. “It was a bit nervy but we came through. I hit the big shot that won the game but we all chipped in to make that possible and it was a big team effort.”

Hesson led England with six points, followed by Henry-McCalla, Jackman, and Anderson.

Canada defeated Scotland to take home the bronze.

The women’s final also went the distance, but this time, Canada defeated England 14-13 on a buzzer-beating layup by Sarah Te-Biasu, forcing England to accept silver.

Advertisement

“I’m proud of us, we’ve come here and got a silver medal but when you are that close to a gold medal it’s going to hurt and be disappointing,” Cheridene Green said.

“There are no regrets, we’ve put everything out there against a really good team but we’ve come up just a little bit short. At the end of the day we’re still Commonwealth medallists, the fans are still cheering our name and that’s something to be proud about.”

Australia defeated New Zealand to win the bronze medal.

Canada won the women’s wheelchair final 14-5, while Australia won the men’s 11-9.

Both in the men’s and women’s competitions, England took home bronze.

Also Read

England’s Daniel Powell and Lachlan Moorhead grab gold at CWG 2022
England’s Daniel Powell and Lachlan Moorhead grab gold at CWG 2022

England landed two golds in judo on day 5. Daniel Powell also...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Cricket West Indies named replacements for Nicholas Pooran
Cricket West Indies named replacements for Nicholas Pooran
PSL 2023: Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Match 5 Preview | Prediction, Head-to-Head
PSL 2023: Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Match 5 Preview | Prediction, Head-to-Head
Press Trust of India: 'India could play its Asia Cup 2023 matches in UAE'
Press Trust of India: 'India could play its Asia Cup 2023 matches in UAE'
Khel Ka Junoon:
Khel Ka Junoon: "Karachi Kings should have send Matthew Wade as opener" says Raja
KK vs IU Full Highlights: Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Full Match Highlights | Match 4
KK vs IU Full Highlights: Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Full Match Highlights | Match 4
PSL 8 Points table after Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United | Match 4
PSL 8 Points table after Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United | Match 4
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story