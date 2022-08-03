Myles Hesson’s two-point shot in overtime won England the men’s 33 Commonwealth gold.

Hesson came through in the clutch to deliver England a 17-16 win against their more illustrious opponents.

“It’s incredible,” Hesson said. “I’m trying to figure out the words. In my wildest dreams, making the winning shot in Birmingham for Commonwealth gold, it’s a joke.

“I’ve played basketball in every corner of Birmingham. This (Smithfield) is where I catch the bus to get into town, to get out of town. I would go to the markets with my grandparents. I’m from Birmingham, I am Birmingham.”

It was a fiercely physical contest in the final. The teams traded fouls and baskets, with Australia maintaining a little edge in both.

Smithfield’s wind contributed to errant free-throw shooting. Hesson missed many attempts, including one with five seconds left.

Even when Jesse Wagstaff gave Australia the lead in overtime, he maintained his faith.

“I didn’t want to script it like that,” Hesson added. “It was a bit nervy but we came through. I hit the big shot that won the game but we all chipped in to make that possible and it was a big team effort.”

Hesson led England with six points, followed by Henry-McCalla, Jackman, and Anderson.

Canada defeated Scotland to take home the bronze.

The women’s final also went the distance, but this time, Canada defeated England 14-13 on a buzzer-beating layup by Sarah Te-Biasu, forcing England to accept silver.

“I’m proud of us, we’ve come here and got a silver medal but when you are that close to a gold medal it’s going to hurt and be disappointing,” Cheridene Green said.

“There are no regrets, we’ve put everything out there against a really good team but we’ve come up just a little bit short. At the end of the day we’re still Commonwealth medallists, the fans are still cheering our name and that’s something to be proud about.”

Australia defeated New Zealand to win the bronze medal.

Canada won the women’s wheelchair final 14-5, while Australia won the men’s 11-9.

Both in the men’s and women’s competitions, England took home bronze.

