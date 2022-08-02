England landed two golds in judo on day 5.

Daniel Powell also won two titles last tear at different events.

England also bagged two bronze.

At Coventry Arena, local favourites Daniel Powell and Lachlan Moorhead won two Judo gold medals, thrilled the nation’s supporters.

Powell won the second of four gold medal matches on Tuesday in the men’s -73kg category by ippon over Faye Njie of The Gambia.

Daniel Powell, 24, won the European Open in Sarajevo and the British crown last year. Malaysia’s Amir Daniel Bin Abdul Majeed and Australia’s Jake Bensted won bronze.

The winner, who was born in Walsall, expressed his gratitude to the crowd by saying: “It feels amazing. It definitely feels good to win it in Birmingham as it’s my home town and it makes it more special. “It’s been the best crowd that I’ve ever fought in front of. I think they might’ve known I was local.

“It was definitely my hardest fight of the day. I felt that it started well, but Njie kind of came back into it. But like I said, having the crowd behind me in the Golden Score was part of the reason why I won that fight.”

Moorhead defeated Francois Gauthier-Drapeau of Canada by ippon in the men’s -81kg final to win the day’s last championship.

After winning, Moorhead covered himself in the Yorkshire flag and declared: “My dad was my first coach and we are all Yorkshire boys, which is the reason for the flag. “It is his birthday today, but he thinks he is too tough for birthdays. I am sending a ‘Happy birthday Dad’ message out here.

“This is his birthday present. He hates birthday presents but he can’t be mad at me today for this.”

Mohab Elnahas of Canada and Uros Nikolic of Australia took home the bronze.

Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard won -63kg gold over Gemma Howell of England.

The 28-year-old defeated Howell, the champion of Europe, by ippon.

Jasmine Hacker-Jones of Wales and Katharina Haecker of Australia won bronze by defeating Audrey Jeannette Etoua Biock of Cameroon and Jamaica’s Lauren Semple.

Beauchemin-Pinard expressed her happiness at winning by saying: “It’s very nice, it is something to put on my CV – something more to put on.

“I’m just happy with it.”

She was blown away by the magnitude of the Games, adding: “It is the first time I’ve participated in the Commonwealth Games and I didn’t think it was so big like that.

“The Opening Ceremony was so nice to do, so many people and meeting other sports.

“We are used to meeting each other, judo people, but meeting the other countries and the other sports was really nice to do at the Opening Ceremony.”

In the women’s -70kg contest, Australian Olympian Aoife Coughlan also won by ippon.

The bronze medals were won by Katie-Jemima Yeats-Brown and Kelly Petersen-Pollard, both of England.