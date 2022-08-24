Erik ten Hag: Ronaldo fits better in Man United

Manchester United’s new manager Erik ten Hag said.

Cristiano Ronaldo actually includes in his arrangements.

Club’s beginning setup in their 2-1 Premier League upon Liverpool.

Advertisement

Erik Ten Hag was compensated for his choice to field a cutting edge of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Elanga, as Sancho.

And Rashford tracked down the net on Monday to get a first success for United’s Dutch director.

Ronaldo came on as a substitute in the 86th moment, yet couldn’t have an effect during his concise appearance.

When inquired as to whether the 37-year-old can in any case squeeze into his style of play, Ten Hag told columnists: “I think he can.”

“In his whole career, he, under several managers, he did in several styles and systems,” Ten Hag added.

“We have a squad and then we have a way of play, a style, but also, a game-plan, and you look what is the best approach to the game, and that is what we did today,” Ten Hag said.

Advertisement

Ronaldo was not by any means the only player from the United group that lost 4-0 to Brentford to be dropped, as skipper Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Fred likewise began the seat, with Ten Hag saying the progressions were important for his approach to handle Liverpool.

“We have a squad and then we have a way of play, a style, but also, a game-plan, and you look what is the best approach to the game, and that is what we did today,” Ten Hag said.

“We do it every game, so, today we picked those players but can be Saturday (at Southampton), it can be different.

“We need a squad, because we have many games to cover, and so, if we make a team out of the squad and we stick together as a squad then we can achieve a lot. I’m convinced about that.”

Advertisement

Also Read Erik Ten Hag hails Man Utd’s change in disposition in Liverpool win Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said an adjustment. His players was... Advertisement

Advertisement