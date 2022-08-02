Evie Richards eyes gold in women’s Mountain Bike Cross-Country

Eve aims to win a gold after tough start in 2022.

Anton withdrew from the tournament amid Covid-19.

He will not take part in the remaining games.

Evie Richards hopes to win gold in the women’s Mountain Bike Cross-Country on Wednesday after a rocky start to the year.

The Gold Coast 2018 runner-up has been recovering from a weak back and coronavirus as she prepares for Birmingham 2022.

The Olympic athlete, 25, said: “I have had a pretty rubbish year so far, probably one of my worst years I’ve ever had.

“In February I started the mountain bike season with a stage race and since then I’ve just had a really bad back. I’ve finished nearly every race in tears and over half of them I haven’t finished. I’ve been in so much pain.

“If I manage to win gold it will definitely turn the year around. The Commonwealth Games and Olympics is all I ever dreamt of doing.

“Obviously, I would love to a win a gold medal somewhere so close to home, it would mean the world, but I have to be realistic.

“I had Covid two or three weeks ago and was off the bike for two weeks with that – and obviously had to deal with the back injury.

“I trained so hard, I hope that all that training over however many months pays off and it can outweigh all the injuries and illness. I would really love to be able to get the gold, but I have to realistic.

“It would mean the world and would show the hard work I put in and the rehab on my back. It would mean a lot for my family as they’ve had to pick me up a lot this year.”

A historic day of mountain bike action as Evie Richards becomes the first British elite women's cross-country world champion! 🌈🙌 Well done to the whole Great Britain Cycling Team, who produced some amazing results in Val di Sole! 👏🇬🇧#ValdiSole21 🇮🇹 #GBCT pic.twitter.com/3lTMsJE6Qy — British Cycling (@BritishCycling) August 28, 2021

Anton Cooper of New Zealand, who won silver in the Gold Coast, withdrew from the event after testing positive for Covid-19.

The 27-year-old Commonwealth gold winner is in hotel isolation outside the Athletes’ Village and will cheer on the rest of the team from there.

He said: “I’m absolutely gutted. After winning gold in 2014 and silver in 2018, I had put a focus on competing in Birmingham over UCI World Cup races that clash.

