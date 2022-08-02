Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • Evie Richards eyes gold in women’s Mountain Bike Cross-Country
Evie Richards eyes gold in women’s Mountain Bike Cross-Country

Evie Richards eyes gold in women’s Mountain Bike Cross-Country

Articles
Advertisement
Evie Richards eyes gold in women’s Mountain Bike Cross-Country

Credits: Twitter

Advertisement
  • Eve aims to win a gold after tough start in 2022.
  • Anton withdrew from the tournament amid Covid-19.
  • He will not take part in the remaining games.
Advertisement

Evie Richards hopes to win gold in the women’s Mountain Bike Cross-Country on Wednesday after a rocky start to the year.

The Gold Coast 2018 runner-up has been recovering from a weak back and coronavirus as she prepares for Birmingham 2022.

The Olympic athlete, 25, said:  “I have had a pretty rubbish year so far, probably one of my worst years I’ve ever had.

“In February I started the mountain bike season with a stage race and since then I’ve just had a really bad back. I’ve finished nearly every race in tears and over half of them I haven’t finished. I’ve been in so much pain.

“If I manage to win gold it will definitely turn the year around. The Commonwealth Games and Olympics is all I ever dreamt of doing.

“Obviously, I would love to a win a gold medal somewhere so close to home, it would mean the world, but I have to be realistic.

Advertisement

“I had Covid two or three weeks ago and was off the bike for two weeks with that – and obviously had to deal with the back injury.

“I trained so hard, I hope that all that training over however many months pays off and it can outweigh all the injuries and illness. I would really love to be able to get the gold, but I have to realistic.

“It would mean the world and would show the hard work I put in and the rehab on my back. It would mean a lot for my family as they’ve had to pick me up a lot this year.”

Anton Cooper of New Zealand, who won silver in the Gold Coast, withdrew from the event after testing positive for Covid-19.

The 27-year-old Commonwealth gold winner is in hotel isolation outside the Athletes’ Village and will cheer on the rest of the team from there.

He said: “I’m absolutely gutted. After winning gold in 2014 and silver in 2018, I had put a focus on competing in Birmingham over UCI World Cup races that clash.

“It would mean the world and would show the hard work I put in and the rehab on my back. It would mean a lot for my family as they’ve had to pick me up a lot this year.”

Advertisement

Anton Cooper of New Zealand, who won silver in the Gold Coast, withdrew from the event after testing positive for Covid-19.

The 27-year-old Commonwealth gold winner is in hotel isolation outside the Athletes’ Village and will cheer on the rest of the team from there.

He said: “I’m absolutely gutted. After winning gold in 2014 and silver in 2018, I had put a focus on competing in Birmingham over UCI World Cup races that clash.

Also Read

Dame Laura Kenny wins gold at Commonwealth Games 2022
Dame Laura Kenny wins gold at Commonwealth Games 2022

Dame won the gold medal for England in cycling. She is a...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Cricket West Indies named replacements for Nicholas Pooran
Cricket West Indies named replacements for Nicholas Pooran
PSL 2023: Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Match 5 Preview | Prediction, Head-to-Head
PSL 2023: Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Match 5 Preview | Prediction, Head-to-Head
Press Trust of India: 'India could play its Asia Cup 2023 matches in UAE'
Press Trust of India: 'India could play its Asia Cup 2023 matches in UAE'
Khel Ka Junoon:
Khel Ka Junoon: "Karachi Kings should have send Matthew Wade as opener" says Raja
KK vs IU Full Highlights: Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Full Match Highlights | Match 4
KK vs IU Full Highlights: Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Full Match Highlights | Match 4
PSL 8 Points table after Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United | Match 4
PSL 8 Points table after Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United | Match 4
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story