Fast bowler Hasan Ali named as replacement of Mohammad Wasim Jnr.

Mohammad Wasim Jnr. will not be participating in the ACC T20 Asia Cup.

The fast bowler suffered a side strain during a practise session on Wednesday.

Hasan Ali has been chosen to take Wasim’s place, however the ETC need to approve the decision.

During Pakistan’s practise session on Wednesday, as he was bowling, he had an accident that caused the injury. After being evaluated by the team’s medical personnel, the bowler went to Dubai to get an MRI scan, which verified the diagnosis.

The findings were presented to the PCB Medical Advisory Committee, and a separate review by a specialised physiotherapist was also requested at the same time. Wasim’s recovery will be carefully watched by the medical staff, and his ability to play competitive cricket will be evaluated before England’s trip to Pakistan.

In the meanwhile, Hasan Ali has been chosen to take Wasim’s place, however the Event Technical Committee still needs to give their blessing to the decision. The team management asked the chief selection to look into getting Hasan Ali on board as a substitute player, and the chief selector agreed to do so.

Hasan Ali has spent the previous three weeks improving his bowling at the National High Performance Centre. He is currently in Rawalpindi practising for the National Twenty20, which will begin on August 30. Hasan will leave for the United Arab Emirates as soon as the ETC gives its blessing for him to be a replacement player.

