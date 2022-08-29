Fawad Chaudhry blames ‘Imported Govt’ for losing against India

Pakistan 9th defeat against India in Asia Cup.

Team not responsible, Government is.

Fawad Chaudhry, Former data serve and PTI senior pioneer considered the officeholder government answerable for.

Pakistan’s loss against India in Asia Cup 2022, Private Channel announced.

ٹیم کا قصور نہیں امپورٹڈ حکومت ہی منحوس ہے #IndiaVsPakistan — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) August 28, 2022

On Sunday, Pakistan played its initial match against India in Asia Cup 2022. In spite of Pakistan’s unfortunate batting execution, the bowling side gave a difficult stretch to major areas of strength for the batting setup and pulled the match to the last finished.

Notwithstanding, after an outright exhilarating and energizing match, the Indian side pursued an objective of 148 runs with 5 wickets close by.

Following Pakistan’s loss, PTI senior pioneer Fawad Chaudhry passed comments and considered the public authority liable for the loss.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry said, “it’s not the shortcoming of the group, the imported government is unfortunate.”

