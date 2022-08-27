FIFA lifts ban on Indian Football Federation

FIFA (International Federation of Association Football) is lifting the suspension forced on the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

“The Bureau of the FIFA Council has decided to lift the suspension that was imposed on the All India Football Federation (AIFF) due to undue third-party influence,” International Federation of Association Football said in a Saturday statement.

As per the delivery, the choice was made after federation got affirmation that the order of the panel of overseers that was set up to expect the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee had been ended.

India’s top court disbanded the AIFF in May and designated a Committee of Administrators (CoA) to oversee the game, change the AIFF’s constitution and direct decisions that have been forthcoming for quite a long time, prompting FIFA’s suspension.

“FIFA and the AFC will keep on checking what is happening and will uphold the AIFF in getting sorted out its decisions as soon a possible,” FIFA said, adding that “the Federation U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 booked to occur on 11-30 October 2022 will be held in India as expected.”

Prior in August, FIFA said that AIFF’s suspension would just be lifted once the AIFF organization recaptures full control of the Indian football alliance’s day to day issues.

