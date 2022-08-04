Former Australian boxer Johnny Famechon dies at 77

Boxer Amir Khan held at gunpoint while being robbed
Former Australian boxer, Johnny Famechon died at the age of 77. He used to be the world featherweight champion.
In 1969, at the Albert Hall in London, Famechon beat the Cuban Jose Legra on points to win the world title.
Before losing his title to Mexican Vicente Saldivar in Rome in 1970, the Aussie beat Fighting Harada of Japan twice while defending it.
He won 56 of his 67 fights, including 20 knockouts, and only lost five. In 2003, he was inducted into the Australian National Boxing Hall of Fame.
Famechon was born with the name Jean-Pierre Famechon. When he was five, he moved to Australia with his family.
When he was hit by a car in Sydney in 1991, he had a stroke and a brain injury that he got over time, but he soon got almost all of his health back.
In 2022, Famechon was named a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) on the Queen’s Birthday Honours list. This was because he had done so much to help boxing at the highest level.
