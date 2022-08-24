Former batsman VVS Laxman will be India’s interim head coach during Asia Cup 2022

VVS Laxman will serve as the interim head coach of the Indian squad.

Dravid tested positive for Covid-19 prior to the team’s departure for the tournament.

The Asia Cup serves as a warm-up for the Twenty20 World Cup in October.

According to a statement released by India’s cricket board on Wednesday, former batsman VVS Laxman will serve as the interim head coach of the Indian squad that will compete in the Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

This Saturday marks the beginning of the Twenty20 tournament, which will begin with Sri Lanka taking on Afghanistan.

On Sunday in Dubai, India will play its first match, which will be a marquee contest against their fiercest adversary, Pakistan.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) stated in a news release that Laxman will be in charge of the team’s preparations in Rahul Dravid’s absence because Dravid tested positive for Covid-19 prior to the team’s departure for the United Arab Emirates. Dravid was the captain of the team.

In addition to leading India’s National Cricket Academy, Laxman was a member of the Indian side that competed in a one-day series in Zimbabwe not too long ago.

As soon as he receives negative test results and is given the all clear by the BCCI Medical Team, Dravid will go to UAE to join the team.

On Tuesday, the team, which will be led by Rohit Sharma and compete in the six-nation event that is also serving as a warm-up for the Twenty20 World Cup in October, came together in the United Arab Emirates.

According to a statement released by the BCCI, VVS Laxman, KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda, and Avesh Khan have all travelled from Harare to meet up with the rest of the team.

