Former Indian cricketer Parthiv Patel thinks that Axar Patel should be included in India’s 15-person squad for Asia Cup 2022

Axar Patel should have been on Team India’s 15-man Asia Cup squad, says Parthiv Patel.

The 28-year-old’s trip to the West Indies, especially with the bat, was very impressive.

Former Indian cricket player Parthiv Patel thinks that all-rounder Axar Patel should have been on Team India’s 15-person squad for the Asia Cup. The 28-year-old’s trip to the West Indies, especially with the bat, was very impressive.

Patel says that the Men in Blue may not have needed to pick Ravichandran Ashwin as an off-spinner because Deepak Hooda is already a choice.

Patel says that Ravindra Jadeja, who has been having health problems, could have been covered by Axar Patel.

“Another surprising exclusion for me was that of Axar Patel. He has delivered for the team whenever they wanted and did whatever was asked out of him. I think they tried Ashwin at the last World Cup and if they need off-spin in Australia then they have the option of Hooda. So, as a backup for Jadeja, Axar should have been picked.”

“India has gone in with four spinners, which is a bit surprising given the conditions in the UAE. They have chosen just three seamers, which I feel is one short. They should have gone with three spinners and four-seamers as we saw when IPL was played here that the pacers got a bit of help,” he further added.

India squad for Asia Cup 2022

Rohit Sharma (Capt ) KL Rahul (VC) Virat Kohli Suryakumar Yadav Deepak Hooda R Pant (wk) Dinesh Karthik (wk) Hardik Pandya R Jadeja R Ashwin Y Chahal R Bishnoi Bhuvneshwar Kumar Arshdeep Singh Avesh Khan

