Gael Fickou will miss four to five weeks with an injury

The 28-year-old suffered the injury in a warm-up match against Brive on Friday.

The France centre is an important part of Fabien Galthie’s preparations for the 2015 World Cup.

According to an announcement made by Racing 92 on Tuesday, France centre Gael Fickou will be sidelined for four to five weeks due to an injury and will therefore miss the beginning of his team’s new season in the Top 14 competition.

On Friday, the 28-year-old player, who is an important part of Fabien Galthie’s France side as it prepares for the World Cup to be held in France the following year, suffered an injury to his right leg while playing in a warm-up match against Brive.

As a direct result of this, Fickou will be unable to play for Racing when they kick off their Top 14 campaign against Castres on Saturday. In addition, he won’t be able to play in the games that follow, which are against Bayonne, Lyon, Toulouse, and possibly La Rochelle.

