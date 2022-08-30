Gael Fickou will miss four to five weeks with an injury

Sam Cane says the All Blacks must prove their win over South Africa
New Zealand captain Sam Cane says they must show their win over...
According to an announcement made by Racing 92 on Tuesday, France centre Gael Fickou will be sidelined for four to five weeks due to an injury and will therefore miss the beginning of his team’s new season in the Top 14 competition.
On Friday, the 28-year-old player, who is an important part of Fabien Galthie’s France side as it prepares for the World Cup to be held in France the following year, suffered an injury to his right leg while playing in a warm-up match against Brive.
As a direct result of this, Fickou will be unable to play for Racing when they kick off their Top 14 campaign against Castres on Saturday. In addition, he won’t be able to play in the games that follow, which are against Bayonne, Lyon, Toulouse, and possibly La Rochelle.
Catch all the Rugby News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.