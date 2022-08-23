Gary Gaines, Coach of ‘Friday Night Lights’ Fame, dies at 73

Gary Gaines, coach of the Texas secondary school.

Football crew made well known in the book and film.

“Friday Night Lights,” has kicked the bucket. He was 73.

Gary Gaines made many stops in West Texas during a 30-year training vocation, however was most popular for a four-year spell.

Driving the profoundly fruitful program at Odessa Permian. Gaines got back to Permian later in his vocation.

Gaines’ family said in an explanation the previous mentor passed on Monday in Lubbock after a long fight with Alzheimer’s illness.

His 1988 group was chronicled in Buzz Bissinger’s top of the line book, which depicted a program and school that leaned toward football over scholastics and credited bigoted remarks to colleague mentors.

Gaines, who was played by Billy Bob Thornton in the 2004 film, said he never read the book and felt double-crossed by Bissinger after the writer enjoyed the whole 1988 season with the group.

The book, which depicted Gaines as a sympathetic mentor trapped in the success no matter what culture of a secondary school program in football-frenzied Texas, likewise was transformed into a TV series.

Permian lost in the state elimination rounds in 1988, a season that incorporated the deficiency of star running back James “Boobie” Miles to a knee injury during a preseason scrimmage. Miles’ personality assumed an unmistakable part in the film.

The book portrayed scenes of “available to be purchased” signs being put in the front yard of Gaines’ home. His record from 1986-89 was 47-6-1.

Gaines drove Permian to the fifth of the program’s six state titles with an ideal season in 1989, then left to turn into an associate mentor at Texas Tech.

He later instructed two of Permian’s opponents, Abilene High and San Angelo Central, prior to getting back to school as the mentor at Abilene Christian.

An additional four-year run as Permian’s mentor began in 2009, and Gaines likewise was a school region athletic chief in Odessa and Lubbock.

"I just can't find the words to pay respects," retired coach Ron King, a former Permian assistant, told the Odessa American. "It's a big loss for the coaching profession. There are a lot of coaches he took under his wing and mentored."