Glenn McGrath: Gives verdict about Indian players

Rohit Sharma has scored two half-hundreds of years for India.

Limited-overs cricket. He may not be at his run-scoring best yet.

he is scoring runs will look good for the India skipper ahead of Asia Cup.

Advertisement

Glenn McGrath, who got 563 Tests and 381 ODI wickets, likewise picked two young India pacers he is pleased with.

McGrath, who is very nearly finishing 10 years at the MRF pace establishment, said he was dazzled with the rise of Prasidh Krishna and Avesh Khan, two bowlers he observed intently at the institute.

“To see 29 of our young men and ex-young men playing in the new IPL was a glad second. Prasidh and Avesh addressing India in restricted overs cricket, I am truly pleased with them…proud of all the young men,” he said.

Like Kohli, Rohit’s structure also has been an intriguing issue of conversation, and burdening a similar incredible Australia quick bowler Glenn McGrath said that Rohit rediscovering some structure comes as uplifting news.

Rohit scored a fine unbeaten 76 against England at The Oval as India loped home in an unobtrusive run pursue.

Furthermore, more as of late, he played a thump of 64 in the primary T20I against West Indies, a match that India won.

Advertisement

Presently, these may not be enormous thumps but rather are positive finishes paperwork for Rohit and the Indian group, trusts McGrath.

“It is uplifting news. He is a class player. You need him getting along nicely. You need to see the senior players get along nicely.

You saw Shubman Gill get a decent score a few days ago in the West Indies. The batsmen are going about their business in the West Indies,” McGrath said.

Advertisement Also Read PSB affirms suspension of weightlifting organization The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has confirmed suspension. The Pakistan Weightlifting Federation... Advertisement