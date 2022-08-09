Gorilla amazes visitors – then delights with its “smooth” movement

Entrance to King Kong in the 1933 movie.

Gorilla on the back silver dazzled the daylight of a visitor to a South Carolina zoo after sliding gently inside framed like a boss.

As in this banana TikTok clip with 64 million views.

The video, shot by guest Tina Flick, begins with gorillas roaming around an enclosure at the Riverbanks Zoo in Columbia.

Then it was like Donkey Kong: a giant gambler darted into the ring from the back room and slid up the glass to face onlookers, who could hear nervous giggles.

“That scares me,” exclaims Flick in the background. ‘The 396-pound monster’, believed to be Cenzoo, then turns to let her massive furry booty point towards the camera, before plunging down the gorilla threshold she came from.

Needless to say, viewers agree that the 26-year-old Cenzoo really knows how to get in the door. “And that’s how to get in,” exclaimed one amazed onlooker, while another wrote, “WHY YOU GUARANTEE MY FRIEND I’M CRYINGGG.”

“He laughs too, he’s done it before,” speculated an armchair gorilla expert.

Others call the move “the smoothest move” ever, with some likening it to an “electric slide” while others suggest it applies to Michael’s moonwalk. Jackson.

One even suggested he pair the clip with the “Tokyo Drift” soundtrack, which Flick mandates in a video with 2.4 million views.

