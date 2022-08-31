Harbhajan Singh slams troll involving in Afridi-Gambhir comment

India’s former cricketer Harbhajan Singh pummeled savages.

For reprimanding him after the twist incredible snickered at.

Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi’s remark on Gautam Gambhir.

Advertisement

Harbhajan Singh was censured on Twitter after his video of giggling at the remarks of the previous Pakistani skipper became a web sensation.

The former spinner said trolls “just want to have some fun” and were just trying to get a reaction out of him, adding that Gambhir is his “brother”.

“These people just want to have some fun, nothing else. Their job is to create issues in others’ work, so that I say something or react,” Harbhajan said while speaking to private .

“I don’t have to clarify anything about how close Gautam and I are or how good our friendship is. These people want to make a big deal out of everything,” he said.

“So they can do what they want. I would just like to give one piece of advice — act human. You were born as humans, so be human, don’t act like animals,” he added.

“Because you talk about me laughing at Gautam, but do you know the context? Something fell on my feet so I was looking down to see and I saw that curd had fallen on my feet. But you don’t know that, you were just looking at my face,” the ex-spinner said.

Advertisement

“But anyway, I am with every Indian player. I am a proud Indian. And I don’t care what people are saying on social media. Say it four times, not just once. Gautam is my brother and I am a proud Indian,” he added.

What did Shahid Afridi said?

Pakistan’s ex-captain — during a specialist board investigation that was circulated on both Indian and Pakistani TV slots — attacked previous cricketer Gautam Gambhir.

“Dislike I have had a battle with any of the Indian players. Indeed, now and again there are a few contentions with Gautam Gambhir via online entertainment,” Afridi said about his relationship with cricketers from India.

This is wrong statement by Afridi 😡@GautamGambhir always will be hero whole india …..Afridi says India team hi pasand nhi karti what nonsense🤬 don’t speak anything about gauti sir🌍

Advertisement pic.twitter.com/iugWFXPZ91 — AJ (@biharshain) August 28, 2022

“And I think that Gautam is a sort of character who no one likes even in the Indian team.”

While one would expect quietness from the India side, previous spinner Harbhajan Singh likewise joined the talk and began snickering — drawing solid analysis from fans.

Advertisement Also Read Fawad Chaudhry blames ‘Imported Govt’ for losing against India Pakistan 9th defeat against India in Asia Cup. Team not responsible, Government... Advertisement