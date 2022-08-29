Harry Kane focusing on Shearer’s all-time goal scoring record

Kane’s two objectives against Nottingham Forest moved him up.

Joint-third in the scoring diagrams, the 24-year-old is chasing down.

Alan Shearer’s untouched Premier League goal scoring record.

Harry Kane missed a punishment however got two times to outperform 200 association objectives in his vocation.

As Spurs kept up with their unbeaten beginning to the season with a 2-0 triumph at the City Ground on Sunday.

The England commander, 29, joined Andy Cole on 187 Premier League objectives. Just Shearer (260) and Wayne Rooney (208) have scored more objectives in the opposition’s set of experiences.

“It’s still a long way away, for sure, but I still feel fit, I feel I have many more years left in the locker,” Kane told media.

“Every season I want to score goals, I want to be amongst those names, and I’m excited for the challenge.

“Alan and Wayne are two of the best strikers England have ever had so to even be in that category is nice for me. But I want to keep pushing myself, see how far I can go. So far, it’s been a good start to the season.”

Tottenham’s third triumph in four games left them third in the association standings on 10 focuses, two behind north London rivals Arsenal.

Kane has scored four objectives this season and his structure has been vital to Tottenham’s best beginning to a Premier League crusade starting around 2009-10, when they opened with four straight wins.

Last week, Kane set a Premier League record for the most objectives for a solitary club, moving clear of Sergio Aguero’s count for Manchester City.

“Harry has to be our point of reference on the pitch at every moment, he has to be the leader for this team and I think he is working very well,” Spurs manager Antonio Conte told reporters.

“He’s completely associated with this venture, and I am truly glad for him.”

