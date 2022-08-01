Here are highlights of Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 day 3

On the third day of Commonwealth Games 2022, there was plenty of sports action to celebrate, with medals earned in Artistic Gymnastics, Weightlifting, Triathlon and Para Triathlon, Cycling, Rugby Sevens, and Swimming.

Here, we collect the finest of the remainder:

Badminton

England advanced to the quarterfinals of the mixed team competition with a 3-0 victory over Canada.

Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith won mixed doubles, and Toby Penty won singles and men’s doubles.

Smith lauded their resilience to recover from Saturday’s loss to Singapore.

“Yesterday we didn’t play the conditions of the arena very well,” Smith said.

“It’s really slow out there and we played a slow, safe game when actually you almost need to be really bold and extra aggressive, and faster in the legs when it’s like this.

“Today we went out with a fresh mindset. We let yesterday slip out of our minds and said, ‘today we’ve got a job to do, let’s go out there and do it’. We really stamped our authority.”

On Monday, England will meet Malaysia in the semi-finals, while India will face Singapore.

Cricket

Australia dominated Barbados to earn a spot in the semifinals.

Barbados were bowled out for 64, with only the captain, Hayley Matthews, reaching double figures. Alana King’s figures of four for eight were outstanding.

Meg Lanning then led the team to victory with an undefeated 36 off 21 balls as captain.

Smriti Mandhana scored an unbeaten 63 off just 42 deliveries as India defeated Pakistan by eight wickets.

Radha Yadav and Sneh Rana each grabbed two wickets as India knocked out Pakistan in 18 overs.

India reached their target in just 11.4 overs, spearheaded by Mandhana’s eight fours and three sixes.

Table Tennis

India, the defending men’s team champion, advanced to the semifinals with a 3-0 victory over Bangladesh.

Nigeria, the 2018 silver medalists, beat Malaysia 3-2, while England and Singapore won 3-0.

On Monday, England will play Singapore, with Paul Drinkhall stating, “We have won convincingly through the group. The level goes up again tomorrow, but we are all ready. We are feeling good and we’re confident.

“I’m in a good place and the team are in a good place. We are the stronger team [than Singapore] and we need to go out tomorrow and show that in our performance.”

Singapore advanced to the final of the women’s team tournament by defeating Australia 3-0.

They will face Malaysia, who defeated Wales by a score of 3 to 2.

Netball

Malawi defeated Northern Ireland 54-41 in Birmingham to earn its first victory.

Mwai Kumwenda scored 29 goals to help Malawi bounce back from Saturday’s loss to England.

South Africa defeated Barbados by a score of 91 to 36.

Mary Cholhok scored 28 goals to help Uganda defeat Trinidad and Tobago 62-28.

And in the final match of the day, Georgia Rowe’s 36 goals helped Wales defeat Scotland 48-42.

Hockey

Beach volleyball

The women’s doubles championship defence of Taliqua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho del Solar of Australia began with a 2-0 victory over Sri Lanka.

Miller Pata and Sherysyn Toko of Vanuatu defeated Scotland’s Melissa Coutts and Lynne Beattie by a score of 2-0.

Daisy Mumby and Jessica Grimson beat Hannah U’Una and Rose Gwali of the Solomon Islands 2-0. Manolina Konstantinou and Zoi Konstantopoulou beat Trinidad and Tobago’s Suraya Chase and Phylecia Armstrong 2-0.

Canada defeated Sri Lanka 2-0 in the men’s competition, while Gambia defeated St. Kitts & Nevis 2-0.

Basketball 3×3

Australia has a perfect record in Pool A for women after defeating Sri Lanka 21-2.

Scotland defeated Kenya 21-17, while New Zealand defeated British Virgin Islands 19-5, and England defeated Canada 21-17.

In the men’s competition, Scotland defeated Kenya 15-14, Canada defeated Sri Lanka 21-8, New Zealand defeated Trinidad and Tobago 21-12, and England defeated Australia 17-14.

Boxing

After defeating Uganda’s Yusuf Nkobeza by split decision, England’s Lewis Richardson is now one victory away from a Commonwealth Games medal.

Richardson’s slicker, cleaner work won him the opening round by scores of 29-28, 29-28, 29-28, 30-26, and 28-29.

A victory over Billy Le Poullain of Guernsey on Wednesday will assure Richardson at least a bronze medal in the men’s over 71-kilogramme division.

Sam Hickey of Scotland is still in medal contention after defeating Kyghan Mortley of St. Lucia.

Lawn bowls

Scotland’s championship defence in the men’s triples event has ended following a 17-12 loss to Wales.

England advanced after defeating Jersey 16-11, Australia defeated Malaysia 24-14, and Fiji defeated Malta 15-14.

Fiji, New Zealand, Norfolk Island, and South Africa all advanced to the semifinals of the women’s fours competition.

Siti Zalina Ahmad, Ellen Ryan, Shae Wilson, and Lucy Beere reached to the women’s singles semi-finals.

Northern Ireland, Scotland, England, and Wales advanced to the men’s doubles semifinals.

Squash

Defending men’s singles James Willstrop defeated Pakistan’s Nasir Iqbal in straight sets in their round-of-16 match at the University of Birmingham, edging him closer to a second Commonwealth medal.

Hollie Naughton of Canada defeated Aifa Azman of Malaysia 11-6, 11-7, and 18-14 in straight sets during the women’s competition.