Hong Kong is in Group A alongside Pakistan and India

Hong Kong is going to the main round of the Asia Cup 2022.

On Wednesday, they beat the UAE by eight wickets in the final qualifier at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground.

In their last qualifier match, Hong Kong chose to send in the UAE.

Group-A has Pakistan, India, and Hong Kong. Pakistan and India are at the top of the table because they won all three of their qualifying games. In their last qualifier match, Hong Kong chose to send in the UAE. In 19.3 overs, they bowled out the other team for 147 runs. Hong Kong reached the goal in 19 overs, thanks to great work from both the batsmen and the bowlers.

Hong Kong got off to a good start in the qualifiers by stopping Singapore from making 148 runs. A good spell by Ehsah Khan (3/20) was the best part of the game.

Then, in their second game, they played Kuwait and beat them so badly that they were on top of the points table. Hong Kong beat Kuwait’s 151-run target with the help of Yasim Murtaza (46) and Nizakat Khan (50), who set the tone for a strong chase. Hong Kong’s Babar Hayat also hit a great 53 off 30 balls.

Murtaza’s 2/11 made him the best bowler for Hong Kong. Twenty20 International will be used for the 2022 Asia Cup, which will be held in the UAE. The big cricket tournament will begin on August 27 and run until September 11. India, Pakistan, and now Hong Kong are all in Group A. The other three Asian teams are in Group B. Group B is made up of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. In the Super 4 round, the top two teams from each group will move on. The top two teams from the Super 4 round will play in the final.

India is the most successful team in the history of the tournament. It has won seven times. India is the current champion because they won the 2018 tournament.

