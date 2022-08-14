Hubert Hurkacz beats Nick Kyrgios to qualify for semi-finals

Hubert Hurkacz reaches his fourth ATP Masters.

1000 elimination round on Friday in spite.

Nick Kyrgios’ determined assault.

Hubert Hurkacz, who won in Miami in 2021, will play fourth seed Casper Ruud as he continued looking briefly ATP Masters 1000 title.

On Court Central, he crushed the Australian 7-6(4), 6-7(5), and 6-1.

The Pole progressed following a thrilling match in which the 27-year-old made quick acclimations to his serve while he created strong shots from his own strings to improve to 31-13 on the year.

The Washington champion from the earlier week, Kyrgios, entered the match in amazing shape, having won 15 of his past 16 games, with his solitary misfortune coming to Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon finals.

Kyrgios couldn’t match the power of the Pole in the third set, which eighth seed Hurkacz won by genuinely burdening an exhausted Kyrgios and working on his record in conclusive sets this year to 11-6.

Hurkacz brought home his fourth visit level title recently in Halle, and as he plans to contend in his second Nitto ATP Finals, he is right now 10th in the Pepperstone ATP Race to Turin.

