Iga Swiatek beat Jasmine Paolini in straight sets to get to the US Open second round

Iga Swiatek, the number one player in the world, had no trouble advancing to the second round of the US Open on Tuesday by cruising to a victory against Jasmine Paolini of Italy in straight sets.

The top-seeded Polish player, who has never advanced past the fourth round in New York, finished the match on the Louis Armstrong Stadium in 1 hour and 7 minutes, winning 6-3 and 6-0.

The defending champion of the French Open, Swiatek, will enter the second round against either Greet Minnen of Belgium or Sloane Stephens of the United States, who won the US Open in 2017.

Swiatek assumed command of the match on Tuesday quite early in the opening set. He did this by securing service breaks in the third and fifth games, which allowed him to rush to a 4-1 lead.

Despite Paolini’s heroic comeback, in which he broke back to even the score at 4-2 against Swiatek’s, the Italian was eventually defeated and fell behind 5-2.

When Swiatek was serving for the set, she went ahead and gave up another break, but she quickly recovered and won the first set with a score of 6-3.

Swiatek dominated her opponent in the second set, and the result was that she was able to score three breaks and win the match. Paolini was unable to maintain her fight.

