India won two medals in judo, and one in weightlifting.

Taking their general count to nine toward the finish of day 4.

At the continuous Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

India, Harjinder Kaur won the bronze in ladies’ 71 kg weightlifting, after judokas Shushila Devi Likmabam and Vijay Kumar Yadav.

Won a silver and a bronze, separately. Harjinder lifted a sum of 212 kg (93 kg in Snatch and 119 in Clean and Jerk) to complete third.

India crushed Nigeria 3-0 to arrive at the last of men’s table tennis occasion, and will confront Singapore in the gold medal match. India crushed Singapore 3-0 in the badminton blended group occasion semi-finals.

They will presently take on Malaysia in the gold medals match. Judoka Shushila Devi Likmabam lost the ladies’ 48kg last against South Africa’s Michaela Whitebooi to make due with a silver medal. Vijay Kumar Yadav, in the meantime, won bronze in men’s kg judo in the wake of beating Cyprus’ Petros Christodoulides. In any case, Jasleen Singh Saini lost the bronze medals match to Nathan Katz in the men’s 66 kg judo occasion.

Suchika Tariyal likewise had confronted rout in the ladies’ 57 kg judo bronze medal match. In hockey, India have attracted 4-4 against England a Men’s Pool B hockey match.

It has been an extraordinary day for India such a long ways as the nation tracked down improbable legends. The Indian yard bowls crew impacted the world forever on Monday as it crushed New Zealand in the ladies’ fours semi-last to guarantee themselves of essentially a silver medal.

Fighters Amit Panghal (flyweight) and Hussam Uddin Mohammed (featherweight) have entered the quarter-finals. In weightlifting, Ajay Singh completed fourth in men’s 81kg. Athlete Pranati Nayak completed fifth in ladies’ vault last.

In squash, Saurav Ghosal beat Scotland’s Greg Lobban to arrive at men’s singles semi-finals, notwithstanding, Joshna Chinappa went down to Canada’s Hollie Naughton in ladies’ singles quarterfinals.

