India defends its table tennis championship at CWG 2022

India defeats Singapore to claim gold in table tennis.

Singapore could only win one game.

Indian player lauded Singapore for their victory against England in the semifinals.

With a win over Singapore, India successfully defended their men’s team table tennis championship.

Harmeet Desai and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran won the doubles match to help India beat the 2014 bronze medalists 3-1.

Singapore’s lone victory came from Zhe Yu Clarence Chew, who helped Singapore tie the match at 1-1. However, India won the gold with victories in the singles from Gnanasekaran and Desai.

Sharath Kamal Achanta, an Indian, stated: “Last time we had the same amount of pressure. This time we’ve had good teams around [us] and really Singapore did a fantastic job beating England [in the semi-finals] yesterday.

“We didn’t expect them [Singapore] to play the level what they were playing today, but they put up a fantastic fight and we’re really happy that we could step it up and close the match in the way we did it.”

England beat Nigeria 3-0 to take bronze. Tom Jarvis and Paul Drinkhall won doubles, and Liam Pitchford and Drinkhall won singles.

Pitchford stated there were “mixed emotions” about winning bronze despite winning his eighth overall Commonwealth Games medal in a close race against Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna.

“It’s not really what we came for, I’m sort of a bag of mixed emotions at the moment, last night was tough, I didn’t really sleep,” he said.

“I somehow had to get myself up for today and do it for the team. I can look back and be proud of myself that I actually did that, because I could have shied away and not stood up out there and not performed but I did it.

“I’m just proud because it gives me confidence going into the individual events that I’m still here and can beat the best guys in the tournament and I can do something.”

