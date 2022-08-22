India thrashed Zimbabwe by 13 runs to clinch 3-0 ODI whitewash

India beat Zimbabwe by 13 runs on Monday.

This gave India a 3-0 win in one-day internationals.

He also caught Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza off the last ball of the match.

Shubman Gill scored his first hundred in an international match on Monday, and India thrashed Zimbabwe by 13 runs in a close game in Harare. This gave India a 3-0 win in ODIs.

Gill not only caused trouble with his bat, but he also caught Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza, who was on 100 and was about to give the home team a surprise win.

India’s captain, KL Rahul, won the toss and chose to bat first. After 50 overs, the tourists scored 289 for 8. When it was Zimbabwe’s turn to bat, they were all out for 276 with three balls left.

When they got the home team down to 122-5 and sent everyone but Raza back to the pavilion, the tourists thought they were going to win.

But Raza didn’t care that he hadn’t played well in the first two games. He hit 115 and left Zimbabwe needing 17 runs off 12 balls to win.

The tail couldn’t come through, and Zimbabwe’s brave run chase was not enough.

Gill hit 130 runs off of 97 balls. He hit 15 fours and one six. Ishan Kishan scored 50 runs, Shikhar Dhawan scored 40 runs, and Rahul scored 30 runs.

Gill, who was 22 at the time, got his first century less than a month after coming so close with an unbeaten 98 against the West Indies in Port of Spain.

Gill and Kishan put up 140 runs together for the third wicket. Kishan got to 50 before Tony Munyonga ran him out.

Gill tried to hit a boundary with the first ball of the final over, but Brad Evans’s ball went high instead of far, and Innocent Kaia caught it at long-off.

Gill was lucky twice: he survived a close leg-before appeal on 97, and Victor Nyauchi dropped him on 110.

Kishan hit six fours and Dhawan hit five fours. Rahul made up for being out for one in the second ODI by hitting one six and one four in his innings.

Evans, whose father was a Zimbabwean international player, was the only bowler to stand out. In 10 overs, he took 5-54, which was a career high for him.

Raza faced 95 balls and hit three sixes and nine fours. He was back in the form that got him unbeaten centuries in two ODIs against Bangladesh.

Zimbabwe’s top order was led by Sean Williams (45), whose innings included seven fours. Evans (28) and Raza were together at the eighth wicket for 104 runs.

Avesh Khan (3-66) was the Indian bowler who got the most wickets, but Shardul Thakur (1-55), who was expensive, got the important wicket of Raza.

