India vs Hong Kong Live Score Updates | Asia Cup 2022

The last time India played Hong Kong at the Asia Cup 2018, India was on the verge of an upset until their bowlers saved them in an ODI. That would be reason enough for the favourites not to take their opponents lightly at all, since the odds of an upset in a cricket game go up a lot as the number of overs goes down.

India will be feeling good after beating Pakistan, but Hong Kong will also be quietly confident that they can put on a good show. This is because they easily won the Asia Cup qualifier tournament to get the last spot in the main tournament. On paper, it looks like this game is just a stepping stone for India to get to the Super 4 stage, but strange things happen in our beautiful sport.

Match Details

Date: August 31, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM

Venue: Dubai

Pitch

For Wednesday’s game, a new, hard surface will be used, which should give the bowlers more bounce. But the biggest factor has been that there hasn’t been any dew in Dubai, which has made it easier to bowl second. The game between India and Pakistan was also affected by the extreme heat, which caused delays and brought the over-rate penalty into play in both innings.

Playing XI

India
Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Arshdeep Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, Virat Kohli, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Ravi Bishnoi, Suryakumar Yadav

Hong Kong
Nizakat Khan (c), Kinchit Shah (vc), Aftab Hussain, Aizaz Khan, Ateeq Iqbal, Babar Hayat, Dhananjay Rao, Ehsan Khan, Haroon Arshad, Scott McKechnie, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Mohammad Waheed, Ayush Shukla, Ahan Trivedi, Wajid Shah, Yasim Murtaza, Zeeshan Ali