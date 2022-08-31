India vs Hong Kong Live Score Updates | Asia Cup 2022

Asia Cup 2022 Live Score: India vs Hong Kong Live Score – Get all the latest updates related to the fourth match of the Asia Cup 202; India vs Hong Kong.
The last time India played Hong Kong at the Asia Cup 2018, India was on the verge of an upset until their bowlers saved them in an ODI. That would be reason enough for the favourites not to take their opponents lightly at all, since the odds of an upset in a cricket game go up a lot as the number of overs goes down.
India will be feeling good after beating Pakistan, but Hong Kong will also be quietly confident that they can put on a good show. This is because they easily won the Asia Cup qualifier tournament to get the last spot in the main tournament. On paper, it looks like this game is just a stepping stone for India to get to the Super 4 stage, but strange things happen in our beautiful sport.
Match Details
Date: August 31, 2022
Time: 7:00 PM
Venue: Dubai
Pitch
For Wednesday’s game, a new, hard surface will be used, which should give the bowlers more bounce. But the biggest factor has been that there hasn’t been any dew in Dubai, which has made it easier to bowl second. The game between India and Pakistan was also affected by the extreme heat, which caused delays and brought the over-rate penalty into play in both innings.
Playing XI
India
Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Arshdeep Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, Virat Kohli, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Ravi Bishnoi, Suryakumar Yadav
Hong Kong
Nizakat Khan (c), Kinchit Shah (vc), Aftab Hussain, Aizaz Khan, Ateeq Iqbal, Babar Hayat, Dhananjay Rao, Ehsan Khan, Haroon Arshad, Scott McKechnie, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Mohammad Waheed, Ayush Shukla, Ahan Trivedi, Wajid Shah, Yasim Murtaza, Zeeshan Ali
India vs Hong Kong Live Score Updates
Asia Cup Points Table 2022 - Latest Team Standings & Rankings
Hong Kong have a mountain to climb here, but they’re not one to back down.
HK 4/0 after 1 ov#INDvHK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 31, 2022
WICKET! That’s the first one to fall for Hong Kong. A comfortable catch for Avesh Khan.
Murtaza c Avesh b Arshdeep – 9 (9)
HK 12/1 after 2 ov#INDvHK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 31, 2022
It’ll be crucial for #HongKong to build a partnership here.
HK 19/1 after 3 ov#INDvHK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 31, 2022
Steady hitting from #HongKong in the first 5, but they need to do more if they want a fighting chance.
HK 34/1 after 5 ov#INDvHK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 31, 2022
WICKET! After a no ball extended the powerplay, Jadeja hits the wicket directly for a run out!
Nizakat Khan run out Jadeja – 10 (12)
HK 51/2 after 6 ov
They need 142 from 84 deliveries.#INDvHK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 31, 2022
Babar Hayat will be key to #HongKong‘s run chase.
He’s scored 33* (24) so far.
HK 58/2 after 8 ov#INDvHK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 31, 2022
10 overs down, and Hong Kong need 128 to win from 60.
Required run rate stands at 12.80. Can they get there?
HK 65/2 after 10 ov#INDvHK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 31, 2022
Some much-needed boundaries for #HongKong in the last over. 13 coming from the last 6!
HK 91/3 after 13 ov
They need 102 from 42.#INDvHK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 31, 2022
It’s looking tougher and tougher for #HongKong to reach their target.
HK 115/4 after 17 ov
They need 77 off of 18#INDvHK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 31, 2022
Final over, here we go!
Hong Kong have performed exceptionally so far. Can they end on a high?
HK 140/5 after 19 ov#INDvHK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 31, 2022
VICTORY! #HongKong will be very proud of their chase, but the target proved a tad too high.#India will grab the W and book their place in the Super 4, after tonight.
HK 152/3
India won by 40 runs#INDvHK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 31, 2022
WICKET! KL dismissed after a tough shot.
KL Rahul c McKechnie b Ghazanfar – 36 (39)
IND 94/2 after 13 ov#INDvHK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 31, 2022
SO. MANY. BOUNDARIES.
2 6’s and 1 4 (20 runs in total) from the last over!
IND 134/2 after 16 ov#INDvHK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 31, 2022
2 overs left. What an innings we’re seeing here!
This Kohli and SKY partnership is simply mesmerizing.
IND 153/2 after 18 ov#INDvHK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 31, 2022
How many runs can on-fire #India get in the final over?
IND 166/2 after 19 ov#INDvHK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 31, 2022
26 runs from the final over! And what a partnership – 98 runs from 42 deliveries 🤯#India end the first innings with a score of 192/2
193 to win!#INDvHK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 31, 2022
Big over for #India. 22 from the last 6!
IND 28/0 after 3 ov#INDvHK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 31, 2022
India hitting big and hitting often.
IND 33/0 after 4 ov#INDvHK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 31, 2022
WICKET! A simple catch for Aizaz and a big wicket for #HongKong
Rohit Sharma c Aizaz b Shukla – 21 (13)
IND 38/1 after 4.5 ov #INDvHK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 31, 2022
Steady runs, steady on. #India look comfortable, but need to pick up the pace to reach a good total.
IND 52/1 after 7 ov#INDvHK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 31, 2022
KL Rahul is in top form tonight! 2 6️⃣’s already.
India are finding their groove.
IND 66/1 after 9 ov#INDvHK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 31, 2022
#India will be happy going into the drinks break.
They’ve played well in the first half.
IND 70/1 after 10 ov#INDvHK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic pic.twitter.com/vnTF3nDVcQ
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 31, 2022
The batters – Kohli and KL are settling in nicely!
IND 80/1 after 11 ov#INDvHK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 31, 2022
A steady start from #India.
IND 5/0 after 1 ov#INDvHK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 31, 2022
Tight bowling by #HongKong. They’re keeping India at bay.
Just 1 from the previous over.
IND 6/0 after 2 ov#INDvHK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 31, 2022
Hong Kong won the toss and elected to field first.#INDvHK #ACC #GetReadyForEpic #AsiaCup2022
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 31, 2022
Can Hong Kong overcome the odds against India?
The build-up to the World Twenty20 has been very different. India versus Hong Kong, there is a fairly calm hum about ticket sales. Around the practice fields, question-and-answer sessions, and the game. It's nearly like everybody's only sitting tight for next Sunday, when India and Pakistan are probably going to go head to head. In the second of three potential gatherings at this Asia Cup. In any case, India will recollect very much well exactly how close Hong Kong came...
🏏Hong Kong cricket captain Nizakat Khan says playing India and Pakistan is ‘the best motivation you can get’https://t.co/S3EfWOdwZU
— Cricket Hong Kong (@CricketHK) August 31, 2022
The emergence of @hardikpandya7 is a story all #TeamIndia fans 💙!
Hear him talk about his growth & gear up to watch 🇮🇳’s new favourite finisher in #INDvHKG tonight.#FollowTheBlues | #BelieveInBlue | DP World #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/dC4p0tdPYq
— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 31, 2022
Hong Kong 🇭🇰 skipper Nizakat Khan and Head Coach, Trent Johnston address an opportunity for the team to raise the bar in this DP World Asia Cup 🏏#INDvHK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic pic.twitter.com/FDMmGtsmRp
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 30, 2022
The mighty all-rounder @imjadeja talks 🎤 about what it’s like batting in the top order 🏏#INDvHK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic pic.twitter.com/pBPnFzLpX5
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 30, 2022
#AsiaCup2022 #INDvHK #INDvsHK #AsiaCupT20 #AsiaCup @imjadeja , the buffer for rusty top-order 🏏#RavindraJadeja‘s evolution as a batter in focus as #TeamIndia hopes @ImRo45 , @imVkohli and @klrahul strike form against #HongKong today
Preview ✍️ https://t.co/jj1i322zyo pic.twitter.com/mvvPjVcU0Q
— TOI Sports (@toisports) August 31, 2022
up #IndvsHK Asia Cup: Kohli Sweats it Out Ahead of Match Against Hong Kong. @imVkohli @BCCI
READ: https://t.co/ISa74Cbikb pic.twitter.com/RVjFTiHOu2
— India.com (@indiacom) August 30, 2022
I will Gave away @imVkohli jersey to my one Lucky Follower After #Asiacupfinal So Follow me And Rt For Others #INDvsHK #ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/WRb2aFeL6j
— Matt Walsh (@mattyvincent44) August 31, 2022
