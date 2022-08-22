Ismael Bennacer goal gives AC Milan 1-1 draw at Atalanta

Italian champion AC Milan were held to a 1-1.

Serie A draw at Atalanta on Sunday as Ismael Bennacer.

Offset an early objective by the hosts in Bergamo.

Advertisement

Ismael Bennacer scored the balancer from a corner by Alexis Saelemaekers in the 68th moment, shooting through.

The Atalanta safeguards and into the net off the post.

After an even beginning to the match, Atalanta midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi broke the gridlock in the 29th moment with a strong left-foot finish from the edge of the container.

Milan overwhelmed ownership and had more endeavors on objective yet neglected to make the most of them.

“I figure we might have improved, we might have attempted to dominate this game. It was challenging to track down room, Atalanta were reduced,” Bennacer told.

The hosts were satisfied with their exhibition.

Advertisement

“We played against the Italian bosses and we should be fulfilled. We start again from here and we have demonstrated that we can play at this level against the most grounded additionally this year,” Atalanta midfielder Mario Pasalic said.

Milan have Bologna on Saturday and Atalanta travel to Verona on Sunday.

Winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored two times as hosts Napoli floated past Serie A newbies Monza 4-0 prior on Sunday to get their second success of the time.

Advertisement Also Read Shaheen Afridi: Who will be replacing injured attack pacer? It will be a gigantic undertaking for selectors to supplant. Harmed pacer... Advertisement