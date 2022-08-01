Jake Jarman grabs 3rd gold in athletics at Games

Jake Jarman won his 3rd gold medal so far in the Games.

He has already won the all-around titles.

Godwin completed 2nd in women’s category.

Jake Jarman was a 10-year-old schoolboy when he witnessed his Huntingdon gymnastics clubmate Louis Smith win two medals at the London 2012 Olympics and vowed he would dedicate his life to emulating Smith.

Jarman is on the verge of becoming the first English gymnast to win four gold medals at the same Commonwealth Games after winning the floor apparatus title in Birmingham on Monday.

The 20-year-old might be joined in his potential quadruple haul by Joe Fraser, who defeated Northern Ireland’s Rhys McClenaghan to win the pommel horse title and his second gold of the Games despite suffering from a damaged foot.

“These competitions feel like a huge stepping-stone on that way. I’ve always had Paris 2024 as my main goal in life, and nothing has changed apart from my mentality and my ability to believe in myself a little bit more.”

Jarman excelled in the eight-person floor final, surpassing his scores in the team and all-around finals with a total of 14.666. Teammate Giarnni Regini-Moran placed third, trailing Canada’s Felix Dolci.

“It’s a new experience for me – I’ve never had a competition where I’ve done this well,” added Jarman. “I’m just trying to keep the energy high and the good vibes up and the momentum going, because I feel like if I was to sit back and relax I wouldn’t be able to put on these types of performance.”

Fraser, whose buildup was hampered by a broken appendix and an injured foot, won pommel despite missing all-around.

McClenaghan, who had defeated Max Whitlock to earn a surprise gold medal on the Gold Coast, had his hopes of defending his championship dashed when he stumbled during his routine, but his score of 14.133 was sufficient for silver.

Fraser added that Whitlock, who has chosen not to compete at the Commonwealth Games, had inspired his performance: He sent me a message to say, ‘OMG you legend!’.

“That medal was for Max. A routine in a pommel final is difficult in itself so I’m over the moon to walk away as the champion.”

Georgia-Mae Fenton and Courtney Tulloch successfully defended their titles in the women’s uneven bars and men’s rings on the first of two days of apparatus finals to earn England two additional gold medals.

Australia’s Georgia Godwin, who was already declared all-around and vault champion at these Games, was pushed into second place by Fenton’s 13.9 routine. Godwin was already the all-around and vault champion.

The 21-year-old gymnast, who will also participate on the beam final on Tuesday alongside teammate Alice Kinsella, explained the secret to her continued success on the equipment afterward.

“I listen to quite hardcore hip-hop, that gets me in the zone,” said Fenton. “I like to stay within myself and not focus on other things going on.”

Rings expert Tulloch duly delivered, his final total being 14.4 points lower than in qualification, but sufficient to beat Sokratis Pilakouris of Cyprus into silver, with Canada’s Chris Kaji and Fraser narrowly missing out on a fourth medal.

Shannon Archer won the first individual medal for Scotland in artistic gymnastics, a bronze in the vault behind Godwin.

