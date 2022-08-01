James Wilby wins Gold at Commonwealth Games 2022

At the Commonwealth Games, England’s James Wilby.

Won gold in the men’s 100-meter breaststroke while fellow.

Countryman Adam Peaty unexpectedly placed outside the medals.

Advertisement

James Wilby outperformed 2018, but England nevertheless won first place on the podium to finish off a wonderful day for sports.

Peaty was the defending champion from Glasgow 2014 and unexpectedly led at the halfway stage on the Gold Coast four years prior. He had never lost a senior race in his preferred event and was set for a three-peat.

Advertisement

But Wilby, who recorded a time of 59.25 seconds at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre, just over an hour away from Uttoxeter, where Peaty grew up, was able to reel him in as the race came to a close.

Zac Stubblety-Cook came in second place in 59.52 seconds, while Sam Williamson, another Australian, claimed third in 59.82 seconds, 0.04 seconds ahead of Peaty, who came in fourth.

Also Visit: Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Updates

Peaty was making his comeback after missing the World Championship last month due to a fractured foot he sustained in May. His time of 59.86s was just under two seconds slower than his personal best.

I’m not sure what went wrong, he admitted. “I had nothing left in the tank with 25 metres left. Perhaps the foot has been exposed too much. Sometimes a race just doesn’t go well, and I’m not sure what went wrong.

I can’t recall the last time I played that slowly in a final. It simply went wrong. Of course I’m dissatisfied, but that just motivates you to move more quickly the following time.

Advertisement

I don’t really care about your statistics or how long you’ve been unbeaten, so I chose to fight. Every time I step onto this box, I’m ready to race and fight with anyone in the entire world.

I’ve kind of lost that spark, whether it be with my foot, but I’ll try to get it back over the next few of months and two years.

After a dismal Olympic campaign, Wilby said he was pondering his swimming career. He said: “It is definitely up there as a special event that I’ll remember forever.

“To me, it really boils down to fun, and bringing that fun back to the sport is everything. We’ve all run quicker times than that, but this time, I’m on top of the podium because I’m enjoying myself so much.

“Everything else is irrelevant. I’ll always have that medal, and I’ll enjoy admiring it and thinking back on the events that led to its creation.

Chad le Clos earned his 18th medal at the Commonwealth Games, a silver in the men’s 200-meter butterfly, to tie the record for most medals at the event.

Advertisement

Le Clos moved even with shooting team Michael Gault and Phil Adams on 18 overall medals despite failing to win a fourth straight gold in this competition.

Lewis Clareburt of New Zealand defeated Le Clos for the gold medal, and James Guy of England won the bronze.

After having her right leg amputated below the knee a few months prior, Alice Tai, another English winner of the gold medal in the women’s 100-meter backstroke S8, triumphed in the event.

After crossing the finish line in a time of 1min. 13.64s and placing third behind Lily Rice of Wales, she remarked, “It’s kind of strange.

“I underwent surgery at the beginning and end of last season, withdrew from Tokyo, and underwent an amputation in January. This year, I’ve been learning to walk, so getting back in the water was a little amusing because I missed swimming.

In the men’s 100m Breaststroke SB8, Joshua Willmer won the gold medal in front of the Australian duo of Timothy Hodge and Blake Cochrane.

Advertisement

In the women’s 50-meter freestyle, Emma McKeon guided an Australian one-two-three to victory.

Prior to her countrymen Meg Harris and Shayna Jack, McKeon finished the race in 23.99 seconds.

Tatiana Schoenmaker of South Africa won the 200m breaststroke women’s gold in 2:21.92.

Jenna Strauch of Australia won the silver medal, and Kaylene Corbett of South Africa won the bronze.

Australia set a new world record to win the women’s 4 x 200-meter freestyle relay in a timing of 7:39.29 after Kaylee McKeown won the women’s 100-meter backstroke event.

Advertisement Also Read England: Alice Kinsella leads team to another gold at CWG 2022 England gave an encouraging indication of their strength. As they dominated the... Advertisement