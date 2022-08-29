Jewell Loyd scores 26 focuses to lead Storm past Aces in Game 1

Jewell Loyd scored 26 focuses, including Seattle’s last six.

The Storm edged the Las Vegas Aces 76-73 on Sunday.

To take a 1-0 lead in the WNBA elimination rounds.

Jewell Loyd made a go on free toss with 1:16 to play, then, at that point, a jumper for an important lead with 34 seconds.

Staying before the Storm hung on in the opener of the best-of-five series. She had 10 of Seattle’s 16 places in the final quarter.

Related Press MVP Breanna Stewart had 24 focuses and six bounce back for the fourth-cultivated Storm, while Tina Charles added 13 focuses and 18 bounce back. Sue Bird had 12 helps.

Chelsea Gray scored 21 focuses for the top-cultivated Aces. Kelsey Plum added 20, yet missed a tying 3-direct endeavor with 2.9 seconds toward play. Jackie Young wrapped up with 11 places yet Aces star A’ja Wilson was held to only eight on 3-of-10 shooting.

SUN 68, SKY 63

DeWanna Bonner had 15 focuses and nine bounce back to lead the Connecticut to a 68-63 success over the Chicago Sky in Game 1 of their WNBA elimination rounds series on Sunday night.

Jonquel Jones scored 12 focuses and furthermore snatched nine bounce back for the Sun, Alyssa Thomas had 12 focuses, 10 bounce back and seven helps, and Brionna Jones added 12 focuses. Jonquel Jones was 5 for 8 from the field and Brionna Jones shot 6 for 8.

Candace Parker had 19 focuses and 18 bounce back for the Sky, and Kahleah Copper scored 13 focuses on 5-for-10 shooting.

After Emma Meeseman’s 3-pointer with 2:12 left over gave Chicago a 63-62 lead and stirred the Wintrust Arena swarm into a furor, the Sky missed their last four shots.

Jonquel Jones scored inside 27 seconds after the fact to return the Sun ahead. Bonner made two free tosses with 1:31 left to broaden the lead, and Connecticut got two hostile bounce back to kill a break the clock, and Bonner made a layup with 3.8 seconds left to seal the success.

