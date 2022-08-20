Jhulan Goswami to retire from International cricket

Harmanpreet Kaur-drove India will visit England.

Where they will play 3 ODIs and T20Is each.

It is likely to be her last spell with the public side.

Jhulan Goswami as of now has 352 wickets across each of the 3 arrangements and in the event that she wraps up the following month.

She will complete as the most elevated wicket-taker across designs.

Jhulan has the most number of wickets in ODIs as she stands out in the rundown of most elevated wicket-takers in the organization with a stunning 252 wickets. The India legend will say farewell to the game she began playing way back in 2002.

Her international debut arrived in an ODI versus England ladies in Chennai in January of 2002. Around the same time, she additionally made her Test debut versus a similar rival. It just so happens, Jhulan’s T20 debut was additionally against England in 2006.

Not to neglect, Mithali Raj, her colleague in the India changing area for quite a while, resigned from all types of the game last month after a distinguished lifetime that endured very nearly twenty years.

Jhulan has highlighted in 12 Test matches for India, picking uo 44 wickets with the best figure in a match perusing 10 for 78. She has played 201 ODIs for India up until this point, getting 252 wickets with the best figure of 6 for 31. Jhulan has played 68 T20s, picking 56 wickets with one five – wicket pull enrolled to her name in this arrangement too.

She was essential for the side that came to the last of the ICC Women’s World Cup in 2017. Jhulan was picked in the ODI crew for the series versus England that beginnings on September 18. She right now plays only one arrangement, which is the one-dayers.

