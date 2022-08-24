Jos Buttler hoping to recover in time for T20 world cup

England’s white-ball captain Jos Buttler said he is confident.

He can completely recuperate from a calf injury and hit top stuff.

In time during the current year’s Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.

Jos Buttler got the injury last week while playing for the Manchester Originals in The Hundred and has been precluded.

Until the end of the competition.

Buttler, who missed a part of the past season because of a physical issue to his other calf, said he was planning to get back to activity in England’s seven-match T20 visit through Pakistan starting on Sept. 20.

“It is frustrating to miss some cricket, I have really been enjoying playing,” Buttler told in an interview published on Tuesday. “I actually did the same thing last year in my other calf so I had an idea what was coming…

“I am going to be unavailable for the remainder of The Hundred unfortunately. Obviously we have got a big winter coming up with the World Cup on the horizon, we go to Pakistan before that as well.

“I think I have to take it as it comes a little bit in the first few weeks and just manage that and hopefully maybe the back end of Pakistan and especially get fully fit for the World Cup.”

