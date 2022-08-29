Jules Kounde to make professional debut for Barcelona

Coach Xavi communicated hopefulness on Saturday that.

The 23-year-old, who showed up from Sevilla in July for a.

Presumed £42 million, will actually want to partake in the game.

Jules Kounde will make his expert presentation for Barcelona against Real Valladolid in Sunday after the group was fruitful in enlisting him.

The middle back couldn’t enlist with La Liga until the group was happy with monetary guidelines, so he missed association matches against Rayo Vallecano and Real Sociedad.

However, Barcelona has affirmed that the player has formally been enlisted and will take an interest on Sunday with a 24-man crew.

The night prior to their association debut against Rayo Vallecano, Barca marked four further new players subsequent to utilizing a few “financial switches” to let loose assets.

This week, the club advanced out one more French safeguard, Samuel Umtiti, to the Italian club Lecce to agree with La Liga guidelines and let loose further funds.

At a public interview on Saturday, Xavi, whose group has a triumph and a draw from its initial two games, said: “It’s a discussion with La Liga – we are very hopeful Jules can play tomorrow.”

