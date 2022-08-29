Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • Jules Kounde to make professional debut for Barcelona
Jules Kounde to make professional debut for Barcelona

Jules Kounde to make professional debut for Barcelona

Articles
Advertisement
Jules Kounde to make professional debut for Barcelona

Jules Kounde to make professional debut for Barcelona

Advertisement
  • Coach Xavi communicated hopefulness on Saturday that.
  • The 23-year-old, who showed up from Sevilla in July for a.
  • Presumed £42 million, will actually want to partake in the game.
Advertisement

Jules Kounde will make his expert presentation for Barcelona against Real Valladolid in Sunday after the group was fruitful in enlisting him.

The middle back couldn’t enlist with La Liga until the group was happy with monetary guidelines, so he missed association matches against Rayo Vallecano and Real Sociedad.

However, Barcelona has affirmed that the player has formally been enlisted and will take an interest on Sunday with a 24-man crew.

The night prior to their association debut against Rayo Vallecano, Barca marked four further new players subsequent to utilizing a few “financial switches” to let loose assets.

This week, the club advanced out one more French safeguard, Samuel Umtiti, to the Italian club Lecce to agree with La Liga guidelines and let loose further funds.

At a public interview on Saturday, Xavi, whose group has a triumph and a draw from its initial two games, said: “It’s a discussion with La Liga – we are very hopeful Jules can play tomorrow.”

Advertisement

Also Read

William Regal does not care if AEW fines him
William Regal does not care if AEW fines him

William Regal was essential for WWE for more than. Twenty years and...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: England vs Senegal Live score
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: England vs Senegal Live score
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: France vs Poland Full Highlights
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: France vs Poland Full Highlights
Point Table FIFA World Cup 2022 | France vs Poland 3-1
Point Table FIFA World Cup 2022 | France vs Poland 3-1
Pakistan will take part in international racing event for first time in ten years
Pakistan will take part in international racing event for first time in ten years
Four things to watch out for in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Monday
Four things to watch out for in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Monday
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: France vs Poland Live score
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: France vs Poland Live score
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story