  Just a rash, not monkeypox as girl kicked off the flight
  • A California woman claims she was kicked off.
  • Spirit Airlines flight after employees mistook.
  • Her severe eczema for monkeypox.
She shared a TikTok video in tears after the alleged incident. Her “never been more humiliated in her life,” the traumatized traveler.

Also wrote in her clip, which has garnered more than 1.6 million views.

“They got me and my wife off the plane in front of everyone.”They asked me to turn in my medical records and told her wife to watch her posture.

Rice field. Nguyen, who hinted that she may be considering legal action against the low-cost airline, included the following comment in her clip: “Misinformation leads to discrimination and hostility.

Anyone with a visibly non-contagious skin condition expected this,” she added. A viral disease that causes blisters – was declared a public health emergency in the United States last week after it broke out in Europe last spring and then spread across the country.

The disease is spread by skin-to-skin contact. It’s possible that other plane passengers might have been disturbed if they thought Nguyen actually had the virus.

TikToker then shared a follow-up video stating that he was able to get back on the plane after showing Spirit staff “a tube of prescribed eczema cream.”

Upon returning to the plane, Nguyen claimed that flight attendants “quickly turned and walked in the opposite direction without looking at me, as if eye contact would spread [monkeypox].”

Nguyen’s claim surprised his TikToker. Some TikTokers had visible skin problems and feared being mistaken for monkeypox.

As an adult with cystic acne, I was terrified. I’m sorry, but this had to happen to you.”

I’m afraid it looks like I’m suffering from it,” cried another.

TikTok Video Below:

@jacqueline.ngu misinformation leads to discrimnation/hostility. everyone with a visible non-contagious skin condition has been anticipating this #monkeypox#eczema ♬ i’m Peppa Pig – funny

