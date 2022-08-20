Kamaru Usman called ‘deluded’ ahead of UFC 268 bout

Leon Edwards referred to Kamaru Usman as “deluded. ”

For accepting he can overcome undisputed.

Super-middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez in a boxing fight.

Kamaru Usman rematches Leon Edwards at UFC 268 this Saturday, denoting his 6th safeguard of the UFC welterweight title.

Preceding the battle’s declaration, Usman was campaigning for a matchup with boxing champion Alvarez.

Alvarez will confront Gennady Golovkin in a set of three fight one month from now. With their title fight this Saturday, Edwards accepts Usman’s needs are inaccurate and refers to his rival as “deceived” for accepting he can overcome Alvarez.

“I know I can’t beat Canelo in a boxing match, I’m not deluded,” Edwards told reporters whilst discussing Usman’s call out of the Mexican.

“This guy’s deluded. He cannot beat Canelo. I know it’s a payday for him but boxing-for-boxing, he cannot beat Canelo. MMA? Yeah, he will win. Same [for me] in MMA, I beat Canelo. For a pure boxing match in the square, he would probably win.

“He’s talking about everything apart from this fight. He’s talking about going up to 205 [pounds], fighting Canelo, doing everything apart from the fight. I am solely focused on becoming a world champion and if he thinks I’m gonna be like the first fight, he’s already lost the fight. I’ve erased that fight out of my mind a long time ago. And if he thinks it’s the same kid he’s gonna fight then we’ll see Saturday night,” he added.

