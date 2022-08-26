Karim Benzema and Putellas win UEFA player of the year prizes

Karim Benzema and Alexia Putellas were compensated.

For exceptional seasons by winning the UEFA .

Player of the year prizes at a function in Istanbul on Thursday.

Advertisement

Karim Benzema captained Real Madrid to triumph over Liverpool in the Champions League last and scored 15 objectives in the opposition.

While Putellas was the top scorer in the Women’s Champions League, assisting Barcelona with arriving at the last which they lost to Lyon.

Benzema took the men’s distinctions in front of club colleague Thibaut Courtois and Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, succeeding Chelsea midfielder Jorginho who won the honor the year before.

The 34-year-old scored full go-arounds against Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea in the Champions League knockout adjusts and got multiple times across the two legs of the semi-last against Manchester City.

He struck multiple times in 46 games out and out as Real additionally brought home the Spanish championship.

Putellas, 28, guaranteed the award for a second consecutive year regardless of experiencing a serious knee injury that governed her out of Euro 2022.

Advertisement

She completed in front of England forward and European hero Beth Mead, the joint driving scorer at the competition, and youthful Germany midfielder Lena Oberdorf.

Carlo Ancelotti was named the best men’s mentor for his prosperity with Real, with Dutchwoman Sarina Wiegman delegated best ladies’ mentor in the wake of driving England to Euro brilliance on home soil the month before.

Advertisement Also Read Real Madrid and rivals expect Champions League draw in Istanbul All going to design, the excursion will end back in the Turkish... Advertisement