Kevin Durant held conversations with Brooklyn Nets management

Kevin Durant is likely to stay with the Brooklyn Nets after talking with the team’s management, according to a statement released by the Nets on Tuesday.

Durant asked the team to trade him on June 30. On Monday, he met with the leaders of the Nets in Los Angeles to talk about his future.

The Nets manager, Sean Marks, said in a statement on Tuesday that the 33-year-old 12-time NBA All-Star would stay with the team.

“(Head coach) Steve Nash and I, together with (owners) Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai, met with Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles yesterday,” Marks said.

“We have agreed to move forward with our partnership. We are focusing on basketball, with one collective goal in mind: build a lasting franchise to bring a championship to Brooklyn.”

The statement seems to put an end to all the rumours and guesses about Durant’s future.

Several teams were reportedly interested in making changes to their rosters to make room for the superstar.

Earlier this month, several US news outlets said that Durant had given Nets owner Tsai an ultimatum, telling him to either fire Marks and Nash or let him trade for someone else.

In June, Durant asked to be traded. This was less than a year after he signed a new four-year, $198 million deal with Brooklyn.

But reports say that the 33-year-old was getting more and more upset with the way the franchise was going and was ready for a change.

The Nets wanted Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving to be the core of a superteam.

But the three stars couldn’t make Brooklyn a title contender, and the Boston Celtics swept them in the first round of the playoffs this year.

