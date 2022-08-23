Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kevin Durant held conversations with Brooklyn Nets management

Kevin Durant held conversations with Brooklyn Nets management

Articles
Advertisement
Kevin Durant held conversations with Brooklyn Nets management

Kevin Durant

Advertisement
  • Kevin Durant is likely to stay with the Brooklyn Nets, according to the team’s management.
  • Reports say he had given Nets owner Joe Tsai an ultimatum earlier this month.

Kevin Durant is likely to stay with the Brooklyn Nets after talking with the team’s management, according to a statement released by the Nets on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Durant asked the team to trade him on June 30. On Monday, he met with the leaders of the Nets in Los Angeles to talk about his future.

The Nets manager, Sean Marks, said in a statement on Tuesday that the 33-year-old 12-time NBA All-Star would stay with the team.

“(Head coach) Steve Nash and I, together with (owners) Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai, met with Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles yesterday,” Marks said.

“We have agreed to move forward with our partnership. We are focusing on basketball, with one collective goal in mind: build a lasting franchise to bring a championship to Brooklyn.”

The statement seems to put an end to all the rumours and guesses about Durant’s future.

Several teams were reportedly interested in making changes to their rosters to make room for the superstar.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, several US news outlets said that Durant had given Nets owner Tsai an ultimatum, telling him to either fire Marks and Nash or let him trade for someone else.

In June, Durant asked to be traded. This was less than a year after he signed a new four-year, $198 million deal with Brooklyn.

But reports say that the 33-year-old was getting more and more upset with the way the franchise was going and was ready for a change.

The Nets wanted Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving to be the core of a superteam.

But the three stars couldn’t make Brooklyn a title contender, and the Boston Celtics swept them in the first round of the playoffs this year.

Also Read

Snoop Dogg posts Kevin Durant dancing at Travis Scott’s London show
Snoop Dogg posts Kevin Durant dancing at Travis Scott’s London show

Snoop Dogg is well-known for the fact that he frequently uses his...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Basketball News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story