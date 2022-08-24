Ko Jin-young eyes return to shape at long over due title defence

Ko Jin-young says she needs some margin time at home in South Korea.

Ko missed the cut at the WGC-HSBC Champions event in Shanghai last month.

She will defend her title at the CP Women’s Open this week in Ontario, Canada.

Ko Jin-young couldn’t recuperate subsequent to battling in that frame of mind during her initial round of the AIG Women’s British Open.

At Muirfield and calculated a bustling practice plan for the lead-up to the major was to be faulted.

“I needed more time for break,” KO told reporters at The Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. “I practiced a lot before the Europe Swing so I thought I don’t have energy for playing golf. Was sad, but my game wasn’t good. That’s why I missed the cut.

“So I practiced a little bit after the Europe, and hopefully this week better than two weeks ago.”

Considered one of the more reliable players in the game, Ko’s missed cut at Muirfield was her first at a significant in quite a while and followed a disagreement which she had procured five top-10 completions in 11 occasions this year.

Ko will hope to continue on from her Muirfield frustration as the reigning champ of Canada’s public title, which makes its re-visitation of the LPGA Tour’s timetable interestingly starting around 2019 in the wake of being dropped because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was ready to play, defend in 2020, but we had like worst in the world so we couldn’t play in Canada or wherever,” said Ko. “So it’s been almost three years actually to be back here, so, yeah, I feel good.”

In spite of being positioned number one on the planet, Ko is 115th with regards to driving distance with a normal of 250 yards off the tee yet she won’t become involved with that measurement and will rather rest on different parts of her game.

“I’m aware that it’s very important to increase the driving distance; however, what I felt is that as I tried to increase, like longer the driving distance, it kind of lowered down the accuracy of like the shots,” said KO.

“So I will try not to be too concerned too much about increasing the driving distance. I would like to focus on my current swings and my putting … I’m already quite happy with what I’m doing.”

Advertisement Also Read Nick Kyrgios trial pushed back an additional six weeks Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios' trial connecting. Typical attack charge has been... Advertisement