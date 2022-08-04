Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
KPL 2022: Ahmed Shahzad named captain of Rawalakot Hawks

KPL 2022: Ahmed Shahzad named captain of Rawalakot Hawks

Articles
Advertisement
KPL 2022: Ahmed Shahzad named captain of Rawalakot Hawks

Ahmed Shahzad

Advertisement
  • Ahmed Shahzad will lead defending champions Rawalakot Hawks in the second season of the KPL.
  • The glittering trophy will be fought over by seven teams: Hawks, Janbaz, Mirpur Royals, Muzaffarabad Tigers, Kotli Lions, Overseas Warriors, and Bagh Stallions.

Ahmed Shahzad, a right-handed opener, will lead the reigning champion Rawalakot Hawks in the second season of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

Advertisement

The Hawks’ media department said that veteran cricketer Shahzad will be the captain of the defending champions when they play the new team Jammu Janbaz in the first KPL 2 match on August 13.

“The wait is over! Here is Hawks Captain, Ahmed Shahzad,” Hawks made a statement on Thursday.

Advertisement

From August 13 to 26, KPL 2 will be held in Muzaffarabad. The glittering trophy will be fought over by seven teams: Hawks, Janbaz, Mirpur Royals, Muzaffarabad Tigers, Kotli Lions, Overseas Warriors, and Bagh Stallions.

Also Read

Ahmed Shehzad Gets trolled for his expectations from Bradd Pitt
Ahmed Shehzad Gets trolled for his expectations from Bradd Pitt

Ahmad Shahzad is a well known cricketer and has represented Pakistan on...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Cricket News, KPL News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story