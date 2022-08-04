KPL 2022: Ahmed Shahzad named captain of Rawalakot Hawks

Ahmed Shahzad will lead defending champions Rawalakot Hawks in the second season of the KPL.

The glittering trophy will be fought over by seven teams: Hawks, Janbaz, Mirpur Royals, Muzaffarabad Tigers, Kotli Lions, Overseas Warriors, and Bagh Stallions.

Ahmed Shahzad, a right-handed opener, will lead the reigning champion Rawalakot Hawks in the second season of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

The Hawks’ media department said that veteran cricketer Shahzad will be the captain of the defending champions when they play the new team Jammu Janbaz in the first KPL 2 match on August 13.

“The wait is over! Here is Hawks Captain, Ahmed Shahzad,” Hawks made a statement on Thursday.

