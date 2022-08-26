KPL Final 2022: Mirpur Royals won the final of KPL season 2

KPL Final 2022: The Mirpur Royals were awarded the trophy for the Kingdom Valley Kashmir Premier League Season 2 tournament, as they finished higher on the points table after the league stage.

The second elimination match in Muzaffarabad, which was scheduled to take place between the Bagh Stallions and the Overseas Warriors, was called off due to the persistent rain. Bagh Stallions, who are now in second place on the rankings, have been given a spot in the championship match.