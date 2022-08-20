Advertisement
KPL Live Score 2022: Mirpur Royals Vs Jammu Janbaz | 15th Match

KPL Live Score 2022: Mirpur Royals Vs Jammu Janbaz will face each other in the 15th match of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) 2022 at Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium.

Jammu Janbaz won the toss and opted to field first.

Seven teams will contest in a 13-day cricketing event beginning on August 13th till August 26th.

  1. Muzaffarabad Tigers
  2. Kotli Lions
  3. Rawalkot Hawks
  4. Bagh Stallions
  5. Overseas Warriors
  6. Mirpur Royals
  7. Jammu Janbaz

Click for the complete schedule of KPL

KPL Live Streaming

Next Story