KPL Points Table 2022: Latest Standings of Kashmir Premier League | 20th Aug

KPL 2022 Schedule: Kashmir Premier League 2022 Fixtures | Date, Teams & Time
KPL 2022 Schedule: According to the schedule that was released, the second season...
KPL Points Table: Latest points table after the 14th match of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) 2022 between Bagh Stallions v Kotli Lions at Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium.
|TEAMS
|PLD
|WON
|LOST
|N/R
|PTS
|NRR
|1 | Rawalakot Hawks
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0.59
|2 | Overseas Warriors
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0.38
|3 | Mirpur Royals
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|-0.14
|4 | Bagh Stallions
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0.15
|5 | Kotli Lions
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0.14
|6 | Jammu Janbaz
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|-0.48
|7 | Muzaffarabad Tigers
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|-0.63
Top 4 teams will qualify for play-off
